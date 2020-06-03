KEENE — Several hundred people gathered Wednesday afternoon to add their voices to the nationwide chorus of people protesting the killings of black people by police.
The Black Lives Matter rally on Central Square in Keene saw activists and regular citizens take over the heart of Keene’s downtown.
“It’s beautiful to see how much support we have,” said Tay Jennings, an African American Keene resident who came to the rally with his 4-year-old daughter, Annessa.
Zack Martin, another African American Keene resident, said he was surprised by the strong support from Keene residents.
“It’s amazing, I never imagined there were so many people behind us,” Marin said.
Nakia Adams, one of the organizers of Wednesday’s event, said she wants to see black people get a voice and be heard. She said she was encouraged by all of the white people lending their support.
“They’re here to support black lives,” Adams said.
Keene’s Mayor George Hansel attended the rally and said he wants to learn and understand the discrimination faced by minorities, to help correct the system.
“We’re all starting to recognize the injustices people of color have had to face,” Hansel said.
Rev. Sara Marean, pastor at the First Congregational Church of Wilmot, came to the protest with her husband, the Rev. Eric Marean.
“We’re protesting the discrimination and violence brought against our black and brown brothers and sisters,” Sara Marean said.Free Keene activist Ian Freeman, a vocal critic of police, said it was the largest protest gathering he’s seen in his time.
“I’ve never seen anything like this in my 15 years in Keene,” Freeman said.
The Black Lives Matter movement has seen largely peaceful protests in New Hampshire as people respond to the video showing the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in police custody last week.
The Keene demonstration did have one man waving a large Trump flag, but protesters shouted to each other to leave him alone. There was also a scattering of men armed with clubs. One man, who refused to be identified, claimed he was out Wednesday to protect local businesses.
Among the attendees Wednesday afternoon were Keene Police Chief Steven Russo, and Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera. Both held signs that read “We Hear You.”