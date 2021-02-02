Two African American students at Keene State College say they were discriminated against by college staff and then assaulted by police in an on-campus incident that prompted the school’s president to make several policy and training changes.
Ndeye Khady Badiane, 23, and Tyler Clavelle, 23, were arrested at the school last March 16, while Badiane was isolating for COVID-19 symptoms.
Clavelle was reportedly staying in Badiane’s dorm room to help her. The incident was triggered when a resident director tried to have Clavelle, who identifies as nonbinary, removed for using a women’s bathroom, according to Badiane.
Badiane said in a statement this week that a school resident director and security officer are to blame for escalating the incident that resulted in her and Clavelle’s arrests.
She said she decided to speak out when she did not get the answers she sought from Keene State President Melinda Treadwell.
“At this point we are reaching out because Keene State College does not care about its black students and has made that very clear by still employing that campus safety officer and ghosting us,” Badiane wrote.
On Monday, Treadwell released a statement taking responsibility for her handling of the situation, saying she missed an email from Badiane, which contributed to the student’s sense that the school does not care about what happened.
“I am fallible, and our institutional responses can be imperfect,” Treadwell said.
Badiane wrote that a resident director and a campus security officer went to her dorm after the odor of marijuana was detected. Badiane said she had smoked the marijuana to deal with her nausea and anxiety.
The residence director, a campus security officer, Badiane and Clavelle exchanged words and the situation escalated, according to Badiane, partly because of her fiancé’s gender identity.
Badiane wrote that while Clavelle appears as a 6-foot tall man, he is in fact nonbinary in his gender identification. When the residence director saw Clavelle go into a women’s bathroom in the dorms, the residence director challenged him, according to Badiane’s statement.
“The RD said she had received reports of people using bathrooms that ‘they were not supposed to’ and told Tyler he was not allowed to use the women’s bathroom,” Badiane wrote.
The residence director told Clavelle she didn’t believe he was nonbinary because he used male pronouns and had not registered with the school as nonbinary, Badiane said.
Badiane wrote that a white male nonbinary student frequently uses the women’s bathroom without being challenged. Badiane said she and Clavelle are filing Title IX complaints against the school, in part because of the bathroom issue.
After trying to get Clavelle to leave, the campus security officer called police, according to Badiane, and they were arrested.
According to the criminal complaints, Badiane is accused of kicking an officer trying to arrest Clavelle, and Clavelle is accused of trying to pull away from police as he was being handcuffed.
The two have said they were assaulted while being taken into custody.
Badiane is charged with simple assault and resisting arrest. Clavelle is charged with resisting arrest and criminal trespassing, according to court records. They have trials scheduled in Keene District Court in the coming weeks.
Badiane declined to answer questions about the incident and referred a reporter to her Rhode Island-based attorney, Micheal Marran. Marran declined to comment on Tuesday.
Badiane released the statement as part of her online fundraising effort to secure $10,000 to pay Marran.
Treadwell said in her statement that she met with Badiane and Clavelle over the summer and already had started making changes to the way the college deals with these situations.
“As a result of this specific incident, we have implemented de-escalation training and we are expanding professional development programming for our employees, we will also be updating our campus safety/Keene City Police crisis management protocols and expectations,” Treadwell said.
Treadwell is making changes to her communication system so that she does not miss any more messages like Badiane’s October email.
“Had I seen this message, I am confident our students would have felt a stronger sense of support from me and the College,” Treadwell said.