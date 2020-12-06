GILFORD — The pandemic has changed just about every aspect of the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, but the event, which is now in its 39th year and has raised more than $6.75 million to help needy children and families, is still on.
The auction began with local radio DJ Warren Bailey doing a live broadcast from a van parked at the former Laconia YMCA. Since then, the auction, scheduled for Dec. 8-11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., has grown and changed.
In 2019, the auction brought in $600,032, which was subsequently awarded to 60 charities.
More than half was raised from the 11th annual Pub Mania Challenge at Patrick’s Pub & Eatery in Gilford. But this year, Pub Mania has become The Community Challenge, which organizers describe as a “pandemic-proof transformation.”
Jaimie Sousa, who is the auction’s chairwoman, said Thursday she is hopeful for the auction’s success at its new home at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.
The auctioneers will be in one building, broadcasting in front of a green screen. The items will be displayed virtually, said Sousa, and anyone who wins a bid will contact the auction for information on how to pick up their items at the BNH Pavilion.
She said a new auction feature is expected to generate both interest and money. For a donation of $100, any bidder can become a “super bidder,” said Sousa, and be able to preview each bid board and set a maximum price for the items on it.
Despite that the auction will be closed to the public for the first time, Sousa is confident the Lakes Region community will step up and embrace the COVID-19 workarounds.
Sousa, 33, who has been with the auction since 2012, said social-distancing will mean that the auction’s 130 or so volunteers will be reduced down to fewer than 30.
“We’re optimistic that the community will come through” to support the auction, said Sousa, noting that the auction has already received an “impressive” array of bid items, among them, several snowblowers.
“I hope we can have a normal year next year,” she said.
The 2020 Greater Laconia Children’s Auction will be broadcast live on 104.9 FM The Hawk and Lakes Radio 101.5 FM, as well as on Atlantic Broadband Channel 12 and Lakes Region Public Access Channel 25. LRPA will livestream the auction at https://livestream.com/lrpatv/ca2018.