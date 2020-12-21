A California lawyer is demanding that Dartmouth College reinstate the women’s swim and dive teams and the women’s golf team, or face the prospect of a Title IX lawsuit.
The college has been under pressure since it eliminated five teams as a cost-saving measure this summer. Eliminated were the men’s and women’s swim and dive teams, men’s and women’s golf, and men’s lightweight rowing. Dartmouth expects to lose $150 million this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Late last week, Oakland attorney Arthur Bryant sent a letter to college President Phillip Hanlon requesting a meeting to discuss what Bryant claims are the school’s violations of the federal Title IX rules. Bryant states that the school can avoid a lawsuit by bringing back the cut teams.
“It is my hope that Dartmouth, considering these factors, will agree to reinstate the women’s golf and swimming & diving teams and come into compliance with Title IX to avoid the need for a lawsuit,” Bryant wrote.
According to Bryant, the eliminations pushed the school well-outside of Title IX rules. Title IX requires that schools provide equal access to all programs, including sports. Without the five teams, there are fewer opportunities for women Dartmouth students to engage in sports based on the student body population, according to Bryant.
Dartmouth already had a gap in terms of men’s and women’s sports positions before the eliminations, according to Bryant’s letter. There were 521 men’s spots and 424 women’s spots before the teams were cut, and 456 men’s spots and 392 women’s spots after the eliminations.
Even if Dartmouth reinstates women’s golf, swimming and diving, the college will still be out of Title IX compliance by 47 spots, according to Bryant.
“Based on these facts, unless Dartmouth agrees to reinstate the women’s golf and swimming & diving teams or has some plans for compliance with Title IX we do not yet know, we will seek a preliminary injunction immediately reinstating and preserving these teams,” Bryant wrote.
Diana Lawrence, the school’s associate vice president for communications, said school officials are in possession of the letter.
“We look forward to responding,” Lawrence said.
The legal challenge is the latest in a series of efforts by swim team members and their families to get the teams restored. A group of Dartmouth families and alumni started the organization Save Dartmouth Swimming & Diving, which has focused on a letter writing campaign, as well as contacting members of the alumni council and an attempt to have the U.S. Department of Education intervene.
According to Save Dartmouth Swimming & Diving, the decision to cut the teams had a disproportionate impact on students of Asian descent.
About 100 students were impacted by the team eliminations, and about 30 of them are of Asian descent, according to the group.