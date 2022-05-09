On some corners of local social media, the sometimes-tense relationship between Manchester and its unhoused residents dominates conversation, and the online world has found its way into the real world — sometimes in productive ways, and sometimes in just more disagreement.
From groups organizing tent drives on Twitter to Facebook pages dedicated to posting photos and videos of unhoused people for ridicule, the way Manchester thinks about homelessness is being shaped by discussions online.
About 9,000 people post on and read the Manchester NH Community Group page on Facebook.
Carol Robidoux, one of the moderators, said activity on the page has evolved from “What were those sirens in my neighborhood?” to “Support my business,” but discussions of homelessness and social issues can still draw crowds.
Robidoux said she and other moderators have to work hard to keep conversations civil and productive.
“I really wanted the group that I established to be a place where people could talk about stuff and not just snipe at each other,” said Robidoux, editor and publisher of Manchester Ink Link.
Sometimes that means helping an angry poster find a real-world outlet, Robidoux said.
A few years ago, Robidoux said, someone wanted to post photos of damage or vandalism at the Valley Cemetery, caused in part by people setting up encampments there.
Robidoux did not approve the post but asked the poster to show her around the cemetery, which grew into an Ink Link story. Then the poster linked up with others who wanted to take care of the cemetery — a group that created its own Facebook page.
“That could’ve just been an angry rant that elicited another angry rant,” Robidoux said. “But instead I thought, could this be a way of connecting the community around a thing that matters?”
Frustration
It’s not easy to find productive ways to take outrage offline, Robidoux said, and it feels like it’s getting harder.
“Sometimes it’s good people who are positive and support each other. Sometimes it’s still a place where people unload on each other because they’re frustrated.”
Frustration appears to be a driver behind the posts on the page, “Manchester Homeless Hall of Shame,” where residents are encouraged to post photos and videos of people experiencing homelessness, using drugs or going through a mental health episode.
Jenn, a Manchester woman with tens of thousands of followers on her TikTok channel, @bourbonformyalpacas, recently used her TikTok page to post a short video asking her followers to report the “hall of shame” Facebook page. Jenn asked to use her first name only, concerned people she termed “overzealous followers” could figure out where she lives.
“Society as a whole, the way that we discuss homelessness, is so off of the mark of reality of how homelessness works. It’s all get a job, get a job, get a job,” Jenn said. “Shame tactics never, ever work; they never work.”
Jenn asked her followers to report the page to Facebook in hopes that it would be taken down. Even if that action won’t change conditions on the ground, she said, the online world can still have an impact on people’s lives.
“I know I’m not going to get anybody housed by getting that page taken down, but maybe I can give somebody some dignity,” she said.
First-person
Jenn and Robidoux both noted the way social media gives everyone a platform to post their thoughts, photos and videos, sharing their experiences as they see them. In Manchester, a small community with an outsized unsheltered population, it can seem like homelessness is part of everyone’s experiences.
“Everyone is a witness,” Robidoux said. Everyone has seen someone trying to “nest” in a quiet corner of the city. Everyone has seen what happens to the sidewalk when someone doesn’t have a place to go to the bathroom.
Posting online, in local forums, has raised some awareness, Robidoux said.
“It may have created more compassion for some people, and for some people it makes them angrier that these people exist here and there’s no real solution.”
Online, she said, people tend to sort themselves into sides — one for providing resources, the other for jailing or pushing unsheltered people out of the city.
“There have also been groups that have emerged on Facebook whose sole mission is to address the basic needs of people who are living outside the shelter,” she said.
Talking about difficult issues online can be a challenge, Robidoux and Jenn said, on an internet where people assume the worst of each other and tend to flatten out any nuanced positions.
Still, Robidoux said, she thinks the local forums for talking about local issues are important.
“Despite the hard days when people just want to fight with each other, this page does serve a purpose,” she said.