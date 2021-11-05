LACONIA -- Citing “the lack of shelter for those still in bondage to substance abuse disorder,” the Isaiah 61 Café is proposing to operate an emergency cold-weather shelter at its downtown location.
Isaiah 61 Café is a mission of Dave and Dawn Longval, who in 2018 purchased 100 New Salem St. and, with other volunteers, provide breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday to anyone who wants a meal.
The cafe, according to its website, is also a place where people can take a shower, do laundry, store their belongings “and rest in a peaceful atmosphere, filled with worship music, prayer, video Bible studies and fellowship.”
The cafe has worked with the Laconia Homeless Task Force and the Laconia Police Department on how to help the homeless and among the ways was to create a “low barrier” seasonal shelter that is open for overnight stays to all.
To make the shelter possible, the cafe needs a special exception from the Zoning Board of Adjustment. The ZBA will hold a public hearing on the cafe’s application at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 15.
There are two other shelters in Laconia, wrote Dawn Longval, president of Isaiah 61 Café in the application, but both “require continued sobriety, leaving these people outside in freezing temperatures with no shelter.”
The cold-weather shelter would be open from December through March, when the average temperature is at or below freezing, the application said, adding that in 2020, the city itself sought to open such a facility.
Working with partners, the cafe said it has previously directed guests with addictions to support services throughout the Lakes Region.
A cold-weather shelter will remove the homeless from “downtown business entry ways, city property, as well as private property, where they sleep in tents,” according to the application.
The cafe said it would provide “not only a warm building and beds, but also supervision to all housed.” To prevent substance abuse, all belongings would be locked overnight.
The owners of two nearby businesses sent the ZBA letters in which they supported Isaiah 61 Café’s application for a special exception.
Michael Mills, president of Mills Industries on Water Street, said that last winter he and his employees noticed “homeless people had been taking shelter underneath our trailers using corrugated paper boxes and other scavenged materials to make enclosures to spend the night.”
The enclosures were gone when the business opened the following morning, said Mills, but were back the next evening. He said some employees are concerned about confronting a homeless person and also about vandalism and theft.
Ted Roy, of the Water Street Café, said he has hired people from Isaiah 61 Café who were recommended to him by the Longvals and they “have turned out to be hard-working people who were in need of employment.”
Roy wrote that he “has not seen an increase in vandalism or other negative side effects” to his business from the Isaiah 61 Café.