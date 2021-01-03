Manchester aldermen are set to hear a pitch from Mayor Joyce Craig this week for a new director’s position to oversee and coordinate homelessness initiatives in the Queen City.
The position would fall under the umbrella of the Manchester Fire Department and be primarily paid for using Community Development Block Grant funds, not taxpayer dollars. Manchester Fire Chief Dan Goonan said the post could pay $100,000 annually, depending on what step the new hire is assigned.
“The causes of homelessness are complex and as we’ve seen over the past nine months, have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Craig said in a statement on Sunday. “By utilizing new COVID-related federal funds to hire a Director of Homelessness Initiatives, the city is taking a deliberate and proactive approach to strengthening collaboration, coordination, and communication between service providers, city departments, NH DHHS, nonprofit and faith-based organizations, as well as residents and the business community.”
The Aldermanic Committee on Human Resources and Insurance is expected to take up the mayor’s request during a virtual meeting on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Not all city officials are on board.
“Mayor Craig’s second attempt at a Homelessness Coordinator and putting it under the charge of the very same fire department that invited most of the homeless now living here with its innovative Safe Station program may be her best idea, ever,” Alderman At Large Joe Kelly Levasseur said. “Now the fire department can not only invite them here; they can coordinate where they eat, sleep and defecate at all times.”
Doug Howard was hired as a homeless coordinator in September 2019, but in June 2020 he took a job as housing stability program manager for The Front Door Agency Inc. in Nashua.
The new director would work from the city’s Emergency Operations Center and report to Goonan.
“A director of Homeless Initiatives that can coordinate efforts and represent the city to address the humanitarian crisis we are experiencing in Manchester is absolutely necessary,” Goonan said in a statement.
“Homelessness has been a problem in Manchester for decades, but the pandemic has elevated homelessness to a crisis level. I look forward to having someone who is an expert to work in collaboration with state and federal agencies, community partners, stakeholders, and the public to combat the impacts of homelessness in Manchester.”
In a memo to aldermen, Craig wrote that she believes the new position must be at the director level, with the “expertise and authority needed” to strengthen collaboration and coordination between all homelessness service providers in Manchester.
“In similar-sized cities, there is often a department dedicated to managing the community’s response to homelessness, but this is an important initial step to address the city’s growing unhoused population,” writes Craig.
Last month, aldermen approved using the former Manchester police department headquarters as a temporary emergency winter homeless shelter. The agreement ended a months-long search for accommodations for the city’s homeless during the colder months.
For $18,000 a month, Families in Transition-New Horizons (FIT-NH) is leasing about 10,000 square feet on two floors at 351 Chestnut St., with enough space to have separate areas for day programming and beds.
CEO Maria Devlin of FIT-NH said her organization expects to provide shelter for 45 to 50 people at the new location.
According to data collected by the Manchester Homeless Outreach Collaboration, as of Oct. 30 the city had identified a total of 431 unsheltered people in the Queen City since January. Of those, 155 were considered “active” cases.