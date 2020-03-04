MANCHESTER — A grant-funded organization designed to provide a one-stop location for victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault to link up with services such as legal help or child care closed in late January after it could not renew its grant, according to the two organizations that launched the effort.
The Manchester Family Justice Center was not able to renew its $450,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice and closed the office it occupied on Lowell Street, according to Katie Parent, who runs the crisis services program for the Manchester YWCA. The YWCA and Manchester police helped to organize the center, which opened in June 2017.
Once the grant ran out, the Justice Center was not eligible for the next round of grants, said Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano.
“The only way to keep this program was excessive fundraising, and that wasn’t going to happen,” Capano told the Manchester Police Commission on Wednesday.
The Center had its own board of directors, employed a full-time director and part-time assistant, and provided space for organizations to offer victims help with legal issues, criminal reporting, child care and health care.
Parent said the Center was open 20 hours a week, and that the Center paid agencies such as Manchester police when they staffed it.
She said the YWCA will continue to refer victims to agencies such as Easterseals for child care, New Hampshire Legal Assistance for help with civil issues such as child custody and restraining orders, and the Manchester Community Resources Center for job skills. But the loss of a convenient center will add an additional challenge to victims, Parent said.
Police Commissioner Manny Content said potential funding is available from corporate foundations, which are moving away from funding sports activities for children to empowerment efforts.
“The money’s out there; it’s just where you harvest it,” Content said.
But Parent said the office is closed, the staff has left and the board was being run by a caretaker before the organization closed.