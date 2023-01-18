Homeless people who had been camping on sidewalks outside a downtown Manchester homeless shelter started packing up belongings on Wednesday, a day after a judge rejected efforts to delay their eviction.
Police barricaded a block of Manchester Street and narrowed Pine Street, giving an estimated 50 campers the opportunity to pack up their belongings. The Public Works Department provided totes, and city officials scrambled to open alternative shelters.
“They’re pushing the problem around. That’s what they always do,” said Olivia F., who said she had been living in a tent outside the shelter for five months.
She said it was a shame because a community had developed among the campers. They looked out of each other, especially in cold and weather, she said.
“They are people who care. There are good people out here,” she said.
The city moved to clear the camp after Superior Court Judge John Kissinger ruled that the city could apply an ordinance that allows police to clear camps if shelter beds are available.
The largest emergency shelter in the city, the Families in Transition shelter, is at or near capacity most nights. Two weeks ago, the city opened an overnight shelter at the Cashin senior center on the West Side.
But on Tuesday, the city announced it was preparing to lease an old E&R cleaner building at 39 Beech St., which is close to Cilley Road, for a round-the-clock shelter. Manchester Alderman Pat Long said the Beech Street building can hold 40 initially and more with upgrades.
He said the city was interviewing people to operate a shelter at the location.
In the meantime, cots were laid out at the bus station at the corner of Granite and Canal streets. Social workers there said they weren’t sure if the station was going to be used Wednesday as a shelter.
Police passed out fliers on Wednesday that urged people to go to the bus station to meet with social workers to discuss locating shelter.
Families in Transition and the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester had workers at the ready at the shelter.
On Wednesday morning, the residents of the homeless camp outside the shelter slowly packed their belongings. The unseasonably warm temperature was in the mid-40s. At times a sprinkle would fall. At other times sunlight fought through a filter of clouds.
“All my friends, all my brothers, where are they going to go,” said Joselito Cruz Carmona, who is 50. Carmona said he was not living in a tent. He was kicked out of the shelter and either walks the streets at night or finds a hallway in a residential building to sleep.
Police recently charged him with misdemeanors for doing so, he said.
Olivia, who is 31, placed a few belongings in a plastic storage tote. She stood amid a mass of clothes and other material. Most will be thrown away.
She will take a backpack, a change of clothes, a sleeping bag, a tent and a pair of roller blades and find somewhere to camp.
She doesn’t like shelters or crowds, she said. Olivia said she lived in northern New Hampshire and was engaged. After her fiance died, she entered a treatment program.
But it was impossible to find housing once she completed the program.
“It’s disruptive,” she said about having to move. “A lot of us get PTSD. We’ve been with each other for a long time.”