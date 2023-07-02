Manchester hopes to reopen an emergency women’s shelter on Brook Street and is looking for an organization to operate it.
The city is seeking proposals for services to staff the shelter at 15-17 Brook St.
The shelter services would be a partnership between the city and organization with assistance from $150,000 in federal funds.
Proposals are due on Aug. 1 at 3 p.m.
In facing a shortfall, the YWCA NH made the decision to close after operating the shelter for about six months.
“We’ve tried everything and looked everywhere, but have not been able to raise the money. Everyone that might help appears to be out of funds,” YWCA NH chief executive Jessica Cantin said in a news release.
The organization being sought to take over must have adequate services to manage a 16-bed emergency shelter for women who are actively experiencing homelessness in Manchester, according to the request for proposals. The services must include 24-hour supervision, resources for daily living and connections to off-site services. The contract would run until June 30, 2024.
“Although the successful applicant would have leeway to manage the day-to-day affairs of the shelter, the applicant would be the city’s agent, and ultimate decision-making authority for all aspects of the shelter would rest with the city,” the request reads.
The staff would report to Adrienne Beloin, the city's director of homelessness initiatives.
The city also operates a 40-bed co-ed shelter at 39 Beech St., which just received approval to operate for the next fiscal year. A day engagement center will be created there to provide individuals with basic support and connect them to other service providers.
The planning board will hear plans for the engagement center on Thursday night.