City aldermen have approved a proposal to operate a 40-bed, 24-hour homeless shelter at the site of a former factory on Beech Street.
The plan, unveiled Tuesday, comes as officials also move ahead with efforts to lease the former city bus station building on Canal Street as a temporary shelter with a capacity of about 25 beds, according to Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin.
After taking a look at vacant buildings in the city, 39 Beech St. was identified by city officials as the best site for a 24/7 shelter, Cashin told aldermen.
A proposed lease from Jan. 20 to April 30 for the site, which awaits approval by City Solicitor Emily Rice, carries a price tag of $518,000. That would cover rent, utilities, and costs associated with fitting-up 4,000 square feet of the 26,716-square-foot building, built in 1900.
Cashin told aldermen the city’s search for shelter locations included “OK buildings in bad locations, and some locations that were OK but the buildings were bad.”
“This is currently the best spot we have,” Cashin said. “There will be storage, and showers, and bathrooms at this facility. This shelter opportunity will allow the city to have 24 hours of shelter available to almost 40 individuals.”
Cashin said staffing agencies are being looked at to operate the site, as well as a possible call out to local nonprofit partners. Interviews of candidates for shelter manager were scheduled for Wednesday.
Cashin said efforts to get the former bus station ready have been ongoing for several weeks because the site has been vacant and “needed a substantial cleanup inside and outside.”
He said the plan is to continue using the Cashin Center as a temporary shelter for “the next two or three nights.”
“The bus station is ready to go and we can pivot as soon as we feel comfortable with the capacity there,” Cashin said
Mayor Joyce Craig told aldermen the cost of the lease will be covered by a portion of the $871,991 that board members approved last Friday from Community Improvement Program (CIP) funds transferred to cover costs related to efforts to address the homelessness crisis.
She told aldermen she sent a letter to the county commission requesting $518,000 to cover some of the costs, “so we’ll hopefully hear back from them soon.”
“The cost to address the impacts that the lack of capacity at state-funded shelters are having on our community are significant,” Craig wrote in her letter, which includes a breakdown of costs associated with running the 24/7 shelter including $150,000 for staff, $160,000 for rent and renovations, and $90,000 for meals.
On Wednesday, the Governor and Executive Council approved the city’s use of the vacant Tirrell House at 15 Brook St. as a women’s shelter. Aldermen approved a Use of Premises Agreement with the state Jan. 11.
“I am grateful for the Executive Council’s vote allowing Manchester to utilize the vacant Tirrell House in Manchester as an emergency women’s shelter,” said Craig. “With our partners at the YWCA New Hampshire, the City will work to open and staff this shelter as soon as possible to provide a safe location for women experiencing homelessness in our city.
“As this crisis lands at the feet of local communities, we will continue to seek partnerships with our state and county governments for immediate and long-term solutions.”
Gov. Chris Sununu said despite a recent letter from mayors critical of the state’s homeless response, the state Department of Health and Human Services moved rapidly to make available the state-owned property.
“We had a facility that wasn’t being used and when the city expressed an interest. We moved very quickly in a matter of weeks to make this a reality today,” Sununu said.
The Jan. 3 letter had requested the state allow the city to use Tirrell House. The state had gotten the property back last November after the nonprofit Families in Transition closed a men’s transitional living program that had been operating there.
Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, said she’s glad state officials have committed to meeting with the mayors to work on the problem cooperatively.
“This is the number one issue I am hearing from mayors and across my district in the state,” Warmington said.
Health and Human Services Acting Commissioner Lori Weaver said the state’s memorandum of understanding allows the city to contract with any vendor for its use.
Councilor Janet Stevens, R-Rye, praised the proposal for the Manchester YWCA to run the shelter.
“This sounds like a perfect partnership to me,” Stevens said.
YWCA New Hampshire currently operates Emily’s Place, a confidential emergency shelter program for individuals rebuilding their lives after experiencing domestic and/or sexual violence.
Cashin praised city staff and its partners for the work done in the 12 days since the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was activated.
“It is in my opinion nothing short of remarkable,” Cashin said. “A lot of people have done a lot of work. It’s been amazing and I couldn’t be prouder of everyone that has come into the EOC and worked on it.”