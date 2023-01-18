Homeless encampment
A woman wheels her belongings down Manchester Street as police clear the homeless encampment on Wednesday.

City aldermen have approved a proposal to operate a 40-bed, 24-hour homeless shelter at the site of a former factory on Beech Street.

The plan, unveiled Tuesday, comes as officials also move ahead with efforts to lease the former city bus station building on Canal Street as a temporary shelter with a capacity of about 25 beds, according to Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin.

