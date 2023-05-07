Steve Richard wants to help bring a sober home to downtown Manchester saying it is the perfect location to help get some of the homeless off the streets and provide a safe, positive environment to recover.
The plan calls for housing between 12 and 30 people on the second and third floor of the building, which has already been outfitted as a dormitory at 99 Manchester St., he told the planning board last week. The building already has restrooms, lounges, kitchen and laundry facilities.
“This is exactly where we should put a sober home to get them off the streets and put them into a positive place,” Richard said.
The building is just a few blocks away from the Families in Transition emergency shelter.
Alderman Pat Long said he recognizes the need for such housing, but doesn’t agree it's a perfect location given the challenges of the area and nearby business community.
“You gather the undesirables to a bunch of people who are struggling to remain sober,” he said.
Congregate housing is allowed in the district, but requires a conditional use permit from the planning board.
The planning board closed the public hearing on Thursday to be voted on at a future business meeting, likely May 18.
Dylan Knowles, who operates Home Sober Living, said more people would likely be drawn to the facility seeking help.
The space meets all the requirements of New Hampshire Coalition of Recovery Residences standards. The cost will be $225 a week.
Richard hopes to close on the property in early June with the hope of opening in July.
The building is the former home of Serenity Place, a drug rehabilitation program.
The current owner, Make it Better LLC, got approval in 2019 to open a dormitory for City Year, which operates a commercial space on the ground level. City Year will remain on the ground floor, according to the application.
Richard said the presence of the sober home will likely help clean up the area of the city and give some an avenue to seek out help.
“The reality is we have a big homeless problem in Manchester and I am bringing a solution,” he said. “It might be a smaller solution, but it is a solution.”