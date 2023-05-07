99 Manchester St.
A sober home operator hopes to offer services at 99 Manchester St.

 Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader

Steve Richard wants to help bring a sober home to downtown Manchester saying it is the perfect location to help get some of the homeless off the streets and provide a safe, positive environment to recover.

The plan calls for housing between 12 and 30 people on the second and third floor of the building, which has already been outfitted as a dormitory at 99 Manchester St., he told the planning board last week. The building already has restrooms, lounges, kitchen and laundry facilities.