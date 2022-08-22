The Manchester Planning Board approved plans last week to convert the former Goodwin Funeral Home on Chestnut Street into a halfway house with up to 30 men.
The building had served as a funeral home since 1874 before it closed in October of 2020.
Last Thursday, the planning board voted 5-0 to change the use of the building to congregate housing. The use is allowed by right in the R-3 Zoning District.
Live Free Recovery Services in Keene will operate the program.
The program will be licensed by the state, according to Ryan Gagne, CEO. The company operates programs in Keene and Manchester.
“We serve individuals who are coming to us for long-term care who are recovering from substance abuse (disorder),” he told the board earlier this month. The individuals would have already graduated from treatment programs.
The level of care is known as clinically managed halfway house, which is designed to help clients “reintegrate into society and the workforce with additional support,” according to the application. The program will be staffed 24/7.
The plans call for 15 double occupancy rooms for a total of up to 30 residents over three levels. Other rooms in the 13,344-square-foot building include a dining hall, kitchen, offices, meeting rooms, laundry, lounge and bathrooms. A “lower level” includes group spaces and the second floor includes a kitchenette and small dining room.
The application included “good neighbor policies” to ensure neighbors are not disturbed.