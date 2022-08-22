Goodwin Funeral Home

There’s a plan to convert the former Goodwin Funeral Home on Chestnut Street to a recovery center.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

The Manchester Planning Board approved plans last week to convert the former Goodwin Funeral Home on Chestnut Street into a halfway house with up to 30 men.

The building had served as a funeral home since 1874 before it closed in October of 2020.