Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg took the 30-by-30 pledge on Thursday, aiming to have 30% of police recruits by 2030 be women.
At a news conference that included Mayor Joyce Craig and 10 Manchester women officers, Aldenberg said the Manchester Police Department is the first agency in New Hampshire and one of the first in the country to take the pledge.
Currently, the city police force is about 11% female, and the supervisory staff is about 5% female, roughly on par with levels across the country.
Aldenberg said research suggests that women use less force and less excessive force, are named in fewer complaints and lawsuits, are perceived by the public as more honest and compassionate and see better outcomes for crime victims, especially those in sexual assault cases.
He said women officers are also better at de-escalation.
“Gender equity is the expectation of the community, and this 30-by-30 pledge will help us achieve that goal,” Aldenberg said.
Craig endorsed the measure and said more women head city departments now than ever in the past, including health, city solicitor, finance, human resources, tax collector, welfare, library and senior services.
One of the women standing behind Aldenberg was Victoria Catano, an officer of 19 years.
“It’s a job that doesn’t require just putting handcuffs on somebody,” she said.
Catano said she’s a talker, and women have “a tendency to get our way,” which she thinks helps in police work. The previous day she talked someone into going peacefully to the hospital for a mental health evaluation, she said.
She has turned down opportunities for detective and specialized work because she enjoys being on the streets as a patrol officer.
“It’s not a bad job,” said Catano, who was in the Air Force before becoming a police officer.
Aldenberg said his efforts are not limited to women, and the department is taking deliberate steps to recruit more minorities.
Of the 238 sworn police officers in the department:
- 25 are women.
- Eight are Hispanic/Latino.
- Seven are of mixed race.
- Three are Black.
- Two are Asian.
- One is American Indian/Alaskan.
The department has no count of LGBT officers.
“For New Hampshire, I think we're getting pretty diverse, I think we can get better,” Aldenberg said. Pressed by reporters, he would not set targets for the number of women and minorities he would like to see in the force.
Aldenberg said he is in favor of lifting state requirements that applicants for police work must be U.S. citizens. Some Manchester residents want to be police officers but cannot because of the citizenship requirement. The New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council has formed a working group to work on revising the requirement.
Aldenberg said the 30 by 30 effort is sponsored by the Policing Project at the New York University Law School and the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives.
The effort will use data to identify factors that might drive disparities and identify strategies and solutions. After the news conference, Aldenberg held a brainstorming session with female officers, Craig and City Solicitor Emily Rice.