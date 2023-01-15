Homeless tents in Manchester
On Saturday afternoon, a trash truck from the Manchester Department of Public Works moved slowly along Manchester Street collecting trash near the Families in Transition building and tents along the street near it.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

Manchester police responded to reports of a fatal overdose at the Families in Transition (FIT) shelter Saturday on Manchester Street, as city officials await a judge’s ruling on plans to evict occupants of a nearby homeless encampment.

Manchester police Lt. Matthew Barter confirmed officers responded to the FIT shelter at 199 Manchester St. around 9 p.m. Saturday for a report of an overdose inside the building.