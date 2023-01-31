Manchester officials will open a 40-bed, 24-hour homeless shelter at the site of a former factory on Beech Street on Thursday, ahead of dangerously cold temperatures expected in New Hampshire later this week.
The shelter will open at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The city has leased the site from Jan. 31 to April 30 for $156,400. Terms of the lease were approved Tuesday by city aldermen via a telephone poll.
Gino Bernard of Triple Contractors is leasing 4,000 square feet of the 26,716-square-foot building -- the former E&R Cleaners building, built in 1900 -- to the city. He acquired the building last July.
The city also has partnered with the YWCA to open a 16-bed women’s shelter at the site of the former Tirrell House, scheduled to open next Monday, Feb. 6.
The shelter opening comes as forecasters warn some of the coldest air in five years is headed to New Hampshire this Friday into Saturday, with wind chills in some areas between 30 and 50 below zero overnight Friday.
Meteorologists warn frostbite can occur in 5 to 10 minutes in those conditions. Temperatures are expected to return to closer to average -- 30s to low 40s -- Sunday afternoon and into next week.
“I want to thank all of the City employees and partners who worked around the clock to stand up this emergency shelter,” Mayor Joyce Craig said in a statement. “With the lack of statewide emergency shelter beds and extremely cold weather coming at the end of the week, this shelter is critical to saving lives.”
Fire Chief Ryan Cashin said he was proud of the city’s efforts to “stand up three shelters in less than a month."
“The countless hours spent in the EOC (Emergency Operations Center) and the outcome of those efforts will save lives.”
Adrienne Beloin, the city’s director of Homelessness Initiatives, said the goal is to have this be “a safe and flexible space that moves people towards stability with housing, behavioral health, and income.”
How building was picked
After taking a look at vacant buildings, city officials identified 39 Beech St. as the best site for a 24/7 shelter, Cashin recently told aldermen.
Cashin previously said the city’s search for shelter locations included “OK buildings in bad locations, and some locations that were OK but the buildings were bad.”
“This is currently the best spot we have,” Cashin said. “There will be storage and showers and bathrooms at this facility. This shelter opportunity will allow the city to have 24 hours of shelter available to almost 40 individuals.”
Craig has said the cost of the 39 Beech St. lease will be covered by a portion of the $871,991 that board members approved last Friday from Community Improvement Program (CIP) funds transferred to cover costs related to efforts to address the homelessness crisis.
Craig recently sent a letter to the Hillsborough County Commissioners requesting $518,000 to cover some of the costs, “so we’ll hopefully hear back from them soon.”
“The cost to address the impacts that the lack of capacity at state-funded shelters are having on our community are significant,” Craig wrote in her letter, which includes a breakdown of costs associated with running the 24/7 shelter, including $150,000 for staff, $160,000 for rent and renovations and $90,000 for meals.
Earlier this month, the governor and Executive Council approved the city’s use of the vacant Tirrell House at 15 Brook St. as a women’s shelter. Aldermen approved an agreement with the state Jan. 11.
In addition to the facilities being operated by the city, 1269 Cafe and HOPE for New Hampshire Recovery operate a warming station at 456 Union St. with the ability to serve up to 70 individuals.
Families in Transition operates the largest state-funded adult emergency shelter in New Hampshire, with 138 beds. Waypoint also offers the state’s only emergency shelter for youth, with 14 beds for those 18-24.