New Shelter
39 Beech St. was formerly the location of an E&R Cleaners commercial laundry operation.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Manchester officials will open a 40-bed, 24-hour homeless shelter at the site of a former factory on Beech Street on Thursday, ahead of dangerously cold temperatures expected in New Hampshire later this week.

The shelter will open at 7 p.m. Thursday.