After six months in operation and facing a $550,000 shortfall, the Brook Street Women's Shelter in Manchester will close June 30, citing insufficient funds to continue.

The trauma-informed shelter for women only, opened by YWCA NH in February with beds for 16, has remained mostly full for the past half-year, said Katie Parent, director of programs and outreach for YWCA NH. Staffed and operated by the YWCA, the shelter provided safety, food and programming to help adult women break the cycle of homelessness -- an ongoing need in Manchester and across the state.