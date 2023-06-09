Facing a $550,000 shortfall after six months of operation, the Brook Street Women's Shelter in Manchester will close June 30.
The women-only shelter, with staff trained to help trauma victims, was opened by YWCA NH in February with 16 beds. It has remained mostly full for the past half-year, said Katie Parent, director of programs and outreach for YWCA NH.
Staffed and operated by the YWCA, the shelter provided safety, food and programming to help adult women break the cycle of homelessness -- an ongoing need in Manchester and across the state.
"I want to thank YMCA NH for opening and operating the Brook Street Shelter -- YWCA NH did this during the winter when other shelters were at capacity, and their prompt attention to addressing this critical need of sheltering women saved lives," Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig said Friday in a news release. The city hoped this would be a sustainable solution and allocated $100,000 toward it in fiscal year 2024, Craig said.
The city of Manchester provided $247,000 to YWCA to operate the shelter for the first six months of 2023, but funding sought from the state of New Hampshire and other government, federal and philanthropic sources didn't materialize. "It's unfortunate that others didn't follow our lead," Craig said
"We've tried everything and looked everywhere, but have not been able to raise the money. Everyone that might help appears to be out of funds," YWCA NH chief executive Jessica Cantin said in the news release.
A women's-specific shelter is an essential piece in the battle to end homelessness, advocates say.
"A lot of women are scared about going to a coed shelter. A lot of them have had bad experiences. They've been targeted, made to feel uncomfortable" at encampments and co-ed shelters, and Brook Street provided a safe haven, YWCA NH's Parent said.
The decision to close, after quickly opening in February as a wintertime fatality prevention effort with hopes of continuing to serve women, "is incredibly difficult," Parent said. Staff and residents were informed Thursday night, and residents are being provided with services and counseling to help them transition to new housing, she said.
YWCA NH's other services and programs remain unaffected, including Emily's Place shelter for survivors of domestic violence. The YWCA's crisis services center, youth programs and racial justice work will continue.
Many of the women served by Brook Street have trauma histories of domestic violence, human trafficking and sexual assault, Parent said.
"Not having a program like that is going to be a step back," she said. "A lot want to stay in Manchester, but for those who are willing, we're broadening the search to see what's available. Our hope is to continue with other partners to work on this program."
Some will likely relocate to the city's 40-bed coed shelter at 39 Beech St., which just received approval to operate for the next fiscal year. A day engagement center will be created there to provide individuals with basic support and connect them to other service providers, Parent said.
The city of Manchester will be publishing a request for proposal for the funds that had been allocated for the Brook Street Shelter, which are now available to any organization interested in continuing this service, the mayor's office said in an email.