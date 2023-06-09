Tirrell House, 15 Brook St., Manchester

The vacant Tirrell House on Brook Street was approved as a women’s homeless shelter in January.

 By Paul Feely/Union Leader Staff

Facing a $550,000 shortfall after six months of operation, the Brook Street Women’s Shelter in Manchester will close June 30.

The women-only shelter, with staff trained to help trauma victims, was opened by YWCA NH in February with 16 beds. It has remained mostly full for the past half-year, said Katie Parent, director of programs and outreach for YWCA NH.