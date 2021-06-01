The operator of an unpermitted sober-living home continues to seek approvals from Manchester’s planning board after it was determined the property needs to be designated as congregate housing.
Into Action Sober Living operates a program for the 15 residents and three unpaid house managers in the multi-family home at 273 Dubuque St.
A public hearing to change the use to congregate housing took place on May 20 and the board is set to deliberate on Thursday.
The city defines congregate housing as on-site services that support independent living with congregate meals being the minimum level of service. The Planning Board would have to issue a conditional use permit.
The business received a notice of violation on Jan. 28 and Feb. 13.
In the past, Into Action has maintained that its sober living homes fall within the city definition of a family and require no more permits or regulatory action than that of a family dwelling.
“I think it is looking good,” said Jonathan Gerson, co-owner of Into Action, of the planning board process during a telephone interview.
Those in the home must commit to a 12-step program and abstain from alcohol and drugs, according to Andrew Tine, an attorney for the organization.
“They support each other,” he said during the public hearing. “This is a peer support recovery program.”
The board voted last month to waive some of the requirements of a site plan review of the property.
The business is also fighting the city on a Orange Street property, which could require a variance from the Zoning Board of Adjustment. Gerson has said the Planning Board decision on the Dubuque Street property would not bind the city on how it approaches the Orange Street project.
Gerson said most in the Dubuque Street neighborhood support the business.
“I believe sober houses should not be relegated to the toughest neighborhoods,” he said. “I don’t think that’s fair.”