White nationalist organizations and hate groups in the New England area have made their presence known since the start of the year — holding protests, posting flyers, and displaying banners that have left officials in Boston and around the state working to combat intimidation and racist messaging.
Massachusetts residents will remember the past year for many things, but at the top of the list may be the frequency and public nature of white nationalist and hate group incidents. It is part of what experts say mirrors a concerning national trend.
“Their public activism and desire to insert their messages of hate into mainstream New England, that’s certainly ramped up,” Anti-Defamation League New England Director Robert Trestan said in an interview. “That’s what happened over the summer.”
At least two neo-Nazi and White nationalist groups have claimed Massachusetts as its most active state — Patriot Front and the Nationalist Social Club, or NSC-131. And the last year has been marked by racist incidents, one after the other.
A likely incomplete list includes a February neo-Nazi protest at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, NSC-131 appearances in South Boston at the St. Patrick’s Day parade in March, a Patriot Front march through downtown Boston in July, an NSC-131 protest outside a drag queen story hour in Jamaica Plain in July, and the group flying antisemitic banners over roads in Saugus and Danvers on the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
An outside group run by former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis is also investigating whether racist emails sent to Black students last school year at the University of Massachusetts Amherst are tied to local hate groups.
“All you have to do is talk to somebody who is Black, talk to somebody who is poor, talk to somebody who is trans, somebody who is a lesbian like me, we constantly live with these intimidations,” said City of Boston Chief of Equity and Inclusion Mariangely Solis Cervera. “We know what it’s like to walk in fear and to live in fear. We also know what it’s like to not let that get in the way of what we’re trying to accomplish for our communities.”
Solis Cervera said she wants Boston residents to know that officials are doing their “best to ensure that we are building a city where everyone can walk safely and not be intimidated by people who, for too long, have been allowed to be free and to do as they please just because they believe they are superior to others.”
The string of incidents led officials to set up a statewide hotline for residents to report hate crimes. As of mid-September, the hotline had received 160 calls, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office.
In response to what has happened this year, Suffolk County prosecutors added two new civil rights lawyers, one focused on district court and the other on superior court. It was a decision Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said his office made as it looked at the potential for more hate crimes in the future.
“There’s a national trend going on with regards to demonstrations, exercising of free speech. Obviously, we’re seeing that here in Massachusetts in terms of the rise of white supremacist groups,” he said in an interview, adding that as national elections approach, he has “a larger concern about the possibility for demonstrations, exercising of free speech, and the groups that we just talked about, creating issues around civil rights crimes.”
A map of hate flyering in the United States maintained by the Southern Poverty Law Center found Massachusetts had the second most incidents since the start of the year.
Texas had a total of 311 flyering incidents, with 238 associated with Patriot-Front, compared to 283 in Massachusetts, where 268 incidents were associated with the group. SPLC tracks flyering on college campuses and public areas as well as racist stenciling, spray painting, and banner drops.
Racist flyering, banner drops, and stenciling took place all across Massachusetts, with almost no community left untouched. Municipal level data provided to MassLive last month showed Fitchburg and Spencer had the most incidents — seven each — between Jan 1. and Sept. 2.
In Framingham, where four incidents were logged, state Rep. Jack Patrick Lewis said he was saddened, but not surprised to see the city included on the list — though any community in the state could have been the site of recent hate incidents.
“I think that folks who have shared these views, somehow feel that those views are more mainstream than they may have appeared to be,” he said. “People who may have said and done things in the shadows that were harmful and rooted in bigotry, some are now feeling that they can step out of the shadows and say these things publicly, without the scrutiny that may be existed prior to Trump’s election.”
But hate incidents this year have stretched beyond anonymous stickers, flyers, and banners. Groups have crawled out of the woodwork — including Patriot Front, which marched through downtown Boston in July — to publicly spew racist imagery and rhetoric.
NSC-131 has made headlines in recent months for hanging banners over roads in Saugus and Danvers bearing antisemitic conspiracy theories.
The group’s leader, Christopher Hood, is involved in criminal proceedings in West Roxbury Municipal Court after an alleged altercation with a man outside a story hour in Jamaica Plain hosted by drag queens. The group stood outside a similar event in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, in December 2021.
“This is their home base. And so they’re letting us know, and they’ve also publicly said that their focus is going to be New England, so it should not be a surprise that we’re seeing them elevating their profile here,” Trestan, the New England director of the ADL, said. “They’ve impacted every New England state in the last several months.”
Back in Boston, several City Hall offices, alongside other statewide agencies, are starting to work together to amplify and create new resources for people who are impacted by the hate groups.
Solis Cervera, Boston’s chief of equity and inclusion, said a handful of groups, including the Boston Human Rights Commission, Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement, and City Councilor Kendra Lara held an LGBTQ+ public safety town hall last month in the wake of the NSC-131 protest outside the drag queen story hour in Jamaica Plain.
“It was the first time where, as a city, we came together, and we just created a town hall for people to come in and talk about the impact that these hate incidents are having on a day to day life,” Solis Cervera said. “We’re moving now to really take that and inform what an anti-hate campaign can look like that is involving these resources that already exist, such as the hotline.”
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.