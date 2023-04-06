Harmony memorial (copy)
A picture of Harmony Montgomery sits on the steps of the bandstand at Stark Park Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, during a vigil. Harmony, who was 5 years old, was killed in 2019. 

 Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader

A scathing report released by the Office of the Child Advocate says the state has not done enough to protect its youngest, most vulnerable residents despite recommendations made following an investigation into the tragic death of Harmony Montgomery.

“We made a variety of recommendations designed to address systemic challenges and failures that, in the OCA’s view, contributed to the deeply tragic decision to return Harmony to her father’s custody,” the OCA’s Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Report reads.