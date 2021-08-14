The Granite State’s population has become even more concentrated in cities and suburbs in the southern part of the state, and saw nearly all of its growth from migration, not births.
The trends in New Hampshire reflect national trends, which became clearer last week after the U.S. Census Bureau released the first tranche of 2020 Census data on Thursday.
“The counties that are on the outer edges of the big metro areas are experiencing growth,” said Kenneth M. Johnson, a professor of sociology at the University of New Hampshire, who has been studying the Census data.
In past decades, Johnson said, New Hampshire has grown because more people are born in the state than die here. Migration to New Hampshire used to play just a minor part.
That dynamic has flipped.
New Hampshire’s population grew by about 61,000 between 2010 and 2020. Migration to the state accounts for 89% of that growth, according to a brief Johnson wrote.
“That’s different from earlier decades,” Johnson said.
As the Boston metro area sprawled outward, Johnson said, Rockingham and Strafford counties saw more people moving in. Both counties saw more growth from births, but migration played a much bigger part.
Migration has also played an outsized role in the growth of places like Carroll County, Johnson said, where tourism and recreation drive the economy. Carroll and Belknap counties saw few children born, but grew because people moved in.
In Hillsborough County, home to New Hampshire’s two largest cities, Johnson said the Census data showed both migration and more births than deaths.
“To a much greater extent than any of the other counties,” Johnson said, though growth in Manchester and Nashua was more driven by births, while migration drove growth in suburban Hillsborough County.
The population declines in Cheshire, Sullivan and Coos counties declined, with little in-migration and more deaths than births.
Coos County lost 5% of its population, which Johnson attributed at least in part to the decline of the wood and paper industries. People are leaving, he wrote, to find work elsewhere.
And when young adults leave, fewer children will be born and go to school here — which translates to less state money for schools. Johnson predicted more school districts in rural New Hampshire will face tough decisions about closing schools or consolidating districts.
To keep the state growing, New Hampshire will have to entice more people to move here.
Across the state, Johnson noted, deaths have outpaced births for four years — in part because of the large numbers of seniors in the state, he said, but he wrote overdose deaths among young adults are also significant. Birth rates are not likely to increase, Johnson said, and deaths will come faster because of the state’s older population. COVID-19 will have played a part too, he said.
The Census counted the population as of April 1, 2020. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, 1,391 people have since died of COVID-19.