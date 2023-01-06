“Communication Across Difference: Toward Beloved Community” is the theme of this year’s annual celebration of Martin Luther King Day, to be held in Manchester on Monday, Jan. 16.

Hosted by the Martin Luther King Coalition at Manchester Memorial High School from 1 to 4 p.m., the event will feature panel discussions, awards, music and a reading from Dr. King’s work. It's the first in-person celebration since the pandemic began.