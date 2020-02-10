Monadnock United Way announces cutbacks

KEENE -- Citing a significant and steady decline in donations through workplaces, Monadnock United Way President Liz LaRose on Monday announced cuts to programs and staff.
In a letter sent out to supporters, LaRose wrote that the organization has seen the totals from its annual campaign continue to decline over the past 10 years. At its height, according to LaRose, the Monadnock United Way was bringing in $2 million a year through the workplace donation program. It totaled $1.3 million last year, according to LaRose.
The organization started an increased effort to raise funds outside the annual workplace campaign that saw some promising results, but LaRose wrote that the decreases in the workplace campaign continued.
“However, we had anticipated that community support through an enhanced workplace campaign would regain strength and return to its former height of $2 million annually. Unfortunately, that has not occurred,” she wrote.
Now, according to LaRose, the organization will “transition” programs that had received funding off of Monadnock United Way money by the end of April. LaRose wrote that some staff will also be let go as the organization downsizes.
“This decision was difficult for MUW and our board to make. Every one of our partners plays an essential role in the health of this community,” LaRose wrote.
LaRose did not respond to a request for comment on Monday. Like many United Way organizations, the Monadnock United Way works with area businesses to encourage employees to donate through a direct donation taken out of their paychecks.
Mindy Cambiar, executive director of the Hundred Nights homeless shelter in Keene, said the cuts are a reflection of what is really going on in the economy.
“We lost a lot of the businesses that were the basis of support for year and years,” she said. “And, people are having a harder time making a donation. The economy’s doing so good, if you’re already a millionaire.”
Hundred Nights will continue to receive Monadnock United Way funding as part of a partnership with two other organizations to make up the Cheshire County Emergency Housing Collaborative. To respond to the decline in funds, the Monadnock United Way is pivoting to focus its investments to a targeted group of partnered organizations that work to stabilize families and improve the lives of children.
“When families receive the support they need, household stress is reduced, children thrive and parents stay employed,” LaRose wrote.
The partnerships that will get funding are the Cheshire County Emergency Housing Collaborative, Monadnock Food Pantries Collective, Monadnock Home Visiting Alliance, Monadnock Region Afterschool Collective, Monadnock Parent Education Collective, WIC Dental Program, Impact Monadnock Pyramid Model Initiative, Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors and financial assistance for six early childhood centers.
The changes still leave many organizations out of the funding circle, Cambiar said.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Cambiar said. “There are an awful lot of programs that are going to suffer.”