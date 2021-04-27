A federal rule change will make it easier for doctors and other health care providers to prescribe medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorders, by removing a training requirement for providers prescribing buprenorphine.
"It could potentially increase the number of providers willing to take this on in New Hampshire,” said Jonathan Ballard, chief medical officer for the state Department of Health and Human Services. "We're supportive of any effort to safely increase access to treatment,” Ballard said, particularly treatment that has been shown to be as effective as medication-assisted treatment.
Buprenorphine controls cravings for opioids and manages withdrawal symptoms. Because it does not produce a "high," there is low potential for abuse, according to the National Institutes of Health.
Unlike methadone, a controlled substance administered at clinics, buprenorphine is prescribed through doctor's offices, and as a result has faced a number of restrictions.
Until now, doctors had to undergo a special eight-hour training before they could prescribe a course of medication-assisted treatment with buprenorphine, which is sometimes known by the brand name Probuphine, and is a component of Suboxone. There is no training required to prescribe opioid painkillers.
Even if there was a local doctor who could prescribe buprenorphine, the medication-assisted treatment drug, that doctor might not have been able to take on a new patient right away because of regulations that limited how many patients doctors could treat with buprenorphine at once -- 30 at a time for the first year, and up to 275 for experienced providers with additional training.
But because there were few certified providers, studies found waits for treatment could be weeks, even months long.
With the new guidance, any doctor, physician’s assistant or advanced-practice nurse will be able to prescribe buprenorphine for medication-assisted treatment. Providers will still be limited to treating 30 patients at a time, but adding more providers means more people could access medication-assisted treatment, with less waiting.
The rules changed because of new guidance issued Tuesday by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., introduced a bill in February that would permanently end the special training requirement for medication-assisted treatment. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, has cosponsored the bill.
“Medication-assisted treatment, wrapped with behavioral services, offers perhaps the best opportunity to break the cycle,” said James Potter of the New Hampshire Medical Society.
For patients and their families trying to find treatment, the rule change could make it easier to get treatment prescribed by a person’s regular primary care doctor, instead of having to find a certified specialist.
"The whole goal of our efforts is to have medication-assisted treatment services rooted in the primary care visit,” Potter said. An opioid-use disorder should be treated like any other problem that might come up in a routine doctor’s appointment, he said.
New Hampshire has been working to get more doctors certified to prescribe medication-assisted treatment.
Until 2017, there were fewer than 150 doctors allowed to prescribe buprenorphine in New Hampshire, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, which meant medication-assisted treatment was not widely available.
But in recent years, the state Department of Health and Human Services has been working with the New Hampshire Medical Society to offer the training course to health care providers, so more would be qualified to prescribe medication-assisted treatment.
New Hampshire now has 846 qualified prescribers, Ballard said Tuesday.
Potter, of the New Hampshire Medical Society, said he hoped providers would still seek out training, because medication-assisted treatment was not part of most medical education until recently.
Potter added that training in addiction can also help sort out some of the stigma and misconceptions associated with taking medication to help with opioid addiction.
The society is developing a training program medical professionals interested in learning more about the treatment, Potter said.