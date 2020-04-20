CONCORD - The New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority has recommended more than $3 million in grant funds for selected projects in communities throughout the Granite State.
The selections announced by the NHCDFA last week are pending final approval by Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council.
“The projects will help improve the lives of many New Hampshire citizens,” Katy Easterly Martey, executive director of CDFA, said in a release Friday. “This funding will allow our communities to make critical improvements that will have an immediate impact on the health, safety and quality of life for many of our most vulnerable citizens.”
The recommendations include $357,290 for the Crisis Center of Central New Hampshire for improvements to its two Concord locations, an emergency shelter for victims and children fleeing imminent danger and also for the CCCNH support center.
Concord was also recommended to receive $77,000 for upgrades to the heating system of an historic downtown building owned by Fellowship Housing Opportunities.
Cheshire County was recommended to receive $500,000 to rehabilitate Bennett Block on Washington Street in Keene. The property is owned by owned by the non-profit Monadnock Affordable Housing Corporation.
Another $500,000 was recommended for the town of Somersworth’s Housing Development Authority and Somersworth Rental Assistance Demonstration.
Tuftonboro was recommended for $500,000 award on behalf of North Country Village Cooperative to improve a water distribution system.
Keene was recommended for $500,000 for building improvements at The Community Kitchen on Mechanic Street.
Barrington was also recommended to receive $500,000 for infrastructure improvement on behalf of the Lee Oak Cooperative, a 69-unit manufactured housing park.
Epping was recommended to receive $450,000 to assist in funding a new drinking water treatment plant.
The Community Development Block Grant program is funded by the state through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.