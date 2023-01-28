Download PDF Mothers are more likely to worry about certain hazards to their kids
Download PDF Mothers are more likely to say parenting is tiring and stressful

In the midst of the ongoing pandemic and a worsening mental health crisis among children, a survey of American parents by the Pew Research Center reveals that parents have many worries on their minds - and that mothers in particular are carrying much of this mental burden.

Pew's survey of more than 3,700 parents in the United States, conducted in fall 2022 and released Tuesday, revealed that parents are worried for their children for a variety of reasons, with fears about mental health topping the list. Mothers were especially concerned, with nearly half (46 percent) reporting that they are "extremely" or "very" worried that their children will struggle with anxiety or depression at some point, while 32 percent of fathers said the same.