A speech written almost 170 years ago by 19th-century abolitionist and former slave Frederick Douglass is the focus of an event scheduled for this weekend in downtown Manchester.
Volunteers will read Douglass’ speech “What to the Slave is Your 4th of July” at noon Saturday, July 3, at Veterans Park. The commemoration sponsored by the Manchester NAACP and Granite State Organizing Project.
Douglass delivered the provocative speech in New York state on July 5, 1852.
“This Fourth of July is yours, not mine. You may rejoice, I must mourn,” he said.
Anyone wishing to take part in the reading should sign up by June 30 at naacpmanchesternh.com. Attendees should bring lawn chairs and face masks. They will be asked to maintain social distancing.
The speech, according to a release, evokes new ways to think about U.S. history and raises awareness of the role slavery and race continue to play in our history and national discourse.