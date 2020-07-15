The community’s reaction to a Nashua radio show host’s recent “racist rant” to a landscaping crew on Main Street shows how inclusive the city is, Mayor Jim Donchess said Wednesday.
“We value every resident, every citizen of the city,” said Donchess.
On Friday, Dianna Ploss posted a live video on social media of an encounter with employees from Morin’s Landscaping of Hollis who were installing trees outside a restaurant. She repeatedly told the workers that they should be speaking English and asked them if they were illegals.
The owners of WSMN Radio in Nashua decided the following day to cut ties with Ploss, who paid the station for 10 hours of airtime a week the past two years.
Tom Morin of Morin’s Landscaping said he was proud at how quickly the community rallied to demonstrate that this type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.
In a Facebook post, he thanked the landscaping crew members, as well as a man who intervened during Ploss’ live video stream in downtown Nashua, for handling “this challenging situation with the utmost of class and professionalism.”
“At Morin’s, we recognize that any success we are able to achieve is only through the collaborative efforts of the many extremely talented and hardworking individuals who are not only native to our area, but also represent several countries and various cultures.”
Jordan Thompson, founder of Black Lives Matter in Nashua, said Wednesday that he was embarrassed for Nashua when watching Ploss’ video, especially since so much work has been done to combat racial injustice in recent years in the Gate City.
Yet there are still individuals with oppressive attitudes in Nashua and throughout New Hampshire, Thompson said.
“I think it would be a mistake for us to just assume that this was an isolated occurrence of intolerance,” he said. “ … New Hampshire is not unique. New Hampshire is not innocent, so we have to be very honest about that reality.”
WSMN Radio, although it ultimately severed ties with Ploss, initially gave Ploss a platform to “spew that bigotry,” maintained Thompson, stressing the need for education and larger discussions surrounding racism, xenophobia, ignorance and hatred.
Ploss, who describes herself as a Trump supporter and MAGA activist, posted new video to her personal Facebook page this week.
“If you expect me to grovel, you expect me to kneel down and kiss your feet, you have another thing coming,” Ploss said.