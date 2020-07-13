WSMN in Nashua pulled the radio show of Dianna Ploss after she posted a live Facebook video showing her encounter with landscapers planting trees outside Michael Timothy’s restaurant along Main Street.
“It is America. You should be speaking English,” she told the group of Morin’s Landscaping workers. “ … It is English. English. English. Is anybody here illegal? Are these guys illegal?” she asked the workers, repeatedly telling them it is America and they should be speaking in English. “This is communism,” she later stated.
A man who was dining nearby approached the host of The Dianna Ploss Show in an effort to intervene.
“I have a right. How am I harassing them?” Ploss told the man, referring to him as a social justice worker.
“He is a black man and he is going to protect the brown man from this white woman who is practicing white privilege because she happened to walk by and hear this guy talking to all of these guys doing this work in Spanish.”
The video went viral, and the owners of WSMN radio said they knew instantly they had a problem.
“We all have done things out of ignorance,” George Russell, co-owner of Bartis-Russell Broadcasting, LLC, said Monday after WSMN ended its affiliation with Ploss over the weekend.
Ploss paid to use airtime on WSMN, as do all of its talk show hosts, and was never an employee of the company, Russell said. She has been airing 10 hours of weekly content for more than two years.
“She is a good damn broadcaster with a lot of followers,” said Russell, who acknowledged Ploss crossed the line when she started questioning whether the landscapers were in the country illegally.
Russell said it was the final straw when Ploss posted Saturday on her personal Facebook page, “I’m not backing down.”
WSMN issued a statement over the weekend stating that it values freedom of speech, freedom of expression and assembly.
“We will not tolerate discrimination, racism or hatred,” it said. “We continue to present and offer on air opportunities for discussion, education and the exchange of opinions and ideas.”
Michael Buckley, owner of the restaurant where Ploss filmed the workers, said in a statement the video was “a disgraceful display of racism which can never be tolerated now or ever. To assume that because someone is speaking Spanish that they may be an illegal alien is not only racist, but an insult and an attack on all the hard working and taxpaying Latinos who are here legally -- many of whom are citizens of this great country.”
Bob Bartis, WSMN co-owner, said it was a joint decision between him and Russell to discontinue The Dianna Ploss Show. Bartis said he already reached out to Morin’s Landscaping of Hollis to discuss what happened, and has extended an invitation for them to talk about the situation on or off air.
Juan Gaud, producer of The Dianna Ploss Show, took to the air on Monday and said he has seen thousands of emails sent to Ploss since the video was aired -- some in support of her and some voicing opposition. “I believe she made a mistake -- she made a mistake. She is not racist,” said Gaud.
Within hours of the video being posted, a petition was formed on change.org asking WSMN radio to suspend her program. It garnered more than 11,000 signatures.
Ploss did not respond to requests for comment, and had not issued a public statement as of Monday afternoon.
On Saturday, she posted a confused emoji on her personal Facebook page: “Good morning, patriots. So, if you want people in America to speak English, that makes you a ‘racist.’” She concluded, “It’s not about being white or black. It’s about having commonality -- Americans and the English language,” added Ploss. “ … How is it ‘racist’ to not want illegals in your country?”
Russell said he has never before received complaints about Ploss’ radio show.
Moving forward, since WSMN is now on three platforms -- 1590 AM radio, 95.3 FM radio and live streaming -- the co-owners say they will continue to provide discussions from both sides of issues.