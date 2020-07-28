Saying he is determined to combat bigotry, a Nashua man intends to purchase airtime on WSMN Radio after hearing one of its former radio show hosts harass a crew of Hispanic workers.
“I was fired up, and it sparked an idea to reconnect with the community and multiple cultures, but most importantly, to reconnect with our roots and our story lines,” said Oscar Villacis, 33.
He will pay $6,000 in airtime costs for the year, half of which has already been collected through fundraising efforts and private donations.
“We are going to find a home for Oscar, absolutely,” said George Russell of WSMN Radio, co-owner of Bartis-Russell Broadcasting, LLC. “I saw Oscar yesterday and we are going to start training next week. He is a passionate guy.”
Villacis, a Hispanic resident of Nashua for the past 15 years, said he has already piloted a podcast titled “First Gen American” that he plans to convert into a live one-hour radio show once a week.
“I feel like we are so divided right now, whether you are white or anything else,” said Villacis, adding that America was built on diversity and multiple cultures coming together and building something great.
Earlier this month, Dianna Ploss, former host of The Dianna Ploss Show on WSMN Radio, posted a live video on her personal Facebook page when she encountered employees with Morin’s Landscaping of Hollis putting trees outside Michael Timothy’s restaurant along Main Street in Nashua.
She repeatedly told the crew of Hispanic landscapers that they should be speaking English while in America, which resulted in an outcry of criticism from the public. The following day, WSMN Radio in Nashua canceled Ploss’ radio show.
Ploss paid for her airtime, the policy for the station's talk show hosts.
Although Villacis will pay for his "First Gen American" radio show, Russell said he is also offering Villacis airtime at no cost to host a second show that will be aired in Spanish.
“I have always wanted to put a Spanish show on the radio, but it has been difficult to find a host,” said Russell.
Villacis said he intends to have people of all ethnicities on his radio show and will share their stories of obstacles, challenges and, most importantly, perseverance. Guests such as immigration lawyers and agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will also be invited, he said.
“This is not about being Hispanic, black, African, Cambodian. It is not about the ethnicity -- it is about human to human interaction,” stressed Villacis, founder of the INUNI Designs clothing line. “This is about making our country greater, and in order to do that, we have to do better.”
To donate to Villacis’ airtime fundraiser, visit https://www.facebook.com/donate/1215220058824955/.