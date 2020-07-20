The Nashua community is mourning the loss of a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly to advocate for women and minorities.
Sylvia Gale, a former state representative, died this past weekend following a battle with cancer. Described as a kind leader who continuously fought for social justice, those who knew Gale say her passion for equality will be greatly missed in the Gate City.
“I can’t imagine not hearing her voice again,” said Debrah Howes, chairman of the Nashua Labor Coalition. “She was a great friend. She never held back her opinion, even when she didn’t agree with you. She had that big heart that made her very passionate.”
Howes met Gale in 2011 when the Nashua Labor Coalition was formed and they were working on organizing a rally at the time.
“She was always speaking up for people, particularly those that did not have a lot of voice themselves. She was tireless -- always working for a cause,” Howes said.
Howes recalls a situation in 2015 when the Nashua Board of Education was investigating the possibility of outsourcing its custodial staff.
“Sylvia was furious. She got all of us out there picketing and holding signs indicating why it was such a bad decision. She got so mad because it was unfair to pick on those who make the least in the school district and yet work so hard,” said Howes.
“It was a long, drawn-up fight, but she was successful and they were not outsourced.”
Gale, a Democrat, served in the New Hampshire House of Representatives from 2012-2014. She was also active with the city’s Cultural Connections Committee, Greater Nashua Area Branch of the NAACP and was a supporter of Moms Demand Action, League of Women Voters, the Nashua Community Conservation on Race and Justice and My Brothers Keeper.
Gale’s daughter, Liz Gale, said in a statement that her heart is broken and her soul is crushed at the passing of her mother.
“Mom is gone, as she has decided she was done arguing with cancer. Instead, she decided to grab a ride-share with John Lewis,” said Liz Gale. Lewis was a civil rights leader and Georgia Congressman who died on Friday, just one day before her mom's passing.
Rep. Latha Mangipudi of Nashua said Gale had a way of bringing various groups together to work for the same cause. It was her ability to connect people that made her such a strong activist, according to Mangipudi.
“Sylvia would always be there for political events and house parties. She would always ask to bring the red and green grapes. That was her symbolic way of quietly advocating for integration,” said Mangipudi.
She praised Gale for not shying away from difficult or challenging topics or situations, but instead serving as a prominent, kind leader.
“She always had this larger view, bigger view and holistic view,” said Mangipudi.
The two met when Gale was employed with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, where she worked as a social worker with the Division of Children, Youth and Families.
“This giant of an activist is true to her words. Sylvia didn’t sit on the sideline and watch the parade. She was leading the parade,” Gloria Timmons, a member of the Nashua Board of Education, said in a statement. “She will be missed tremendously by me and the citizens of Nashua.”
Timmons referred to Gale as a courageous advocate, a hero and a strong voice for the people.