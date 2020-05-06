As the state continues to explore ways to house the homeless, shelters in Nashua remain full and free of COVID-19 outbreaks.
“The shelters are full,” Mayor Jim Donchess said on Wednesday, noting there are challenges associated with the pandemic and congregating people in shelters.
Occupants of shelters operated by the Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter were tested last week for COVID-19, according to Donchess, who said there have been no outbreaks at any of the shelters.
“The shelters, even as they exist right now, are a possible flash point. In other words, if one person in the shelter gets infected, all of the rest could come down with the virus, and you have seen this occur in congregate living facilities, in prisons and in shelters around the country,” he said.
The state is trying to form a homeless quarantine area for individuals from all over the state who have no place to stay, said Donchess.
“They looked at Daniel Webster College, but decided not to proceed there and they are still checking out other places,” he said.
The former college closed down several years ago, and the majority of the site at 20 University Drive was purchased at a bankruptcy auction in 2017 by Sui Liu. Liu’s Xinhua Education Consulting firm of Vienna, Va., is the owner on record for the site that continues to sit vacant.
“Congregating more people together in a single place is a risk factor that our public health people are counseling us to be very cautious about,” said the mayor.
Michael Reinke, executive director of the Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter, said he also had concerns about a proposed dispersion center for the entire state operating at the former Daniel Webster College parcel.
Low-income people need the support of families and friends, he said, stressing that if you take them away from their communities, they no longer have that support to rely on for assistance.
Reinke said many changes have been implemented at the Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“We are full. We have reduced the number of available beds by eight for single men and four for single women just to try to get a little more spacing out there,” he said. “One of the things we found is that we haven’t had a surge in people saying ‘I need shelter.’ In fact, it has been quieter than expected.”
Since there are stricter requirements on evictions right now, coupled with federal unemployment payments that are around $600 a week, people seem to be managing without a shelter, according to Reinke.
Still, he said the amount of food being distributed by the soup kitchen has increased by 50 percent, and the number of people seeking food assistance has increased dramatically.
He is working on a proposal that would connect the shelter with landlords who might be willing to rent the shelter one of their apartments, which could then be occupied by one or two people in need of a second chance.
The goal, said Reinke, would be for the occupants to take over the leases once they are back on their feet.