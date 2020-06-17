Food pantries throughout southern New Hampshire have been experiencing a drastic influx of clients throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our food distribution has more than tripled since COVID started," Rosemarie Dykeman, director of social services at The Salvation Army, in Nashua said on Wednesday.
"The amount of food coming in and out of our building is unbelievable. Our numbers have skyrocketed."
Some Nashua residents have been placed on furlough, others have been laid off and some families are food insecure and struggling to put food on the table, especially since the cost of food is on the rise, according to Dykeman.
In May 2019, the organization provided food services to 1,340 individuals, or about 489 families. Last month, however, the group served 6,213 individuals, or about 1,929 families.
"We are now delivering food to senior housing programs, low-income housing establishments and operating our own food pantry here," she said.
Other organizations in Nashua such as the Tolles Street Mission, St. Joseph Hospital Food Pantry and Corpus Christi Food Pantry have also seen a huge demand for food assistance in recent months.
"We did see a bump, and we think we are going to see an even bigger bump," said Maryellen Keigher of the Corpus Christi Food Pantry on Crown Street. "We have people calling us telling us, 'We don't care what you give us -- we have nothing.'"
Although the number of volunteers helping at Corpus Christi has dwindled because many of the volunteers are in the high risk group for potentially contracting coronavirus, Keigher said the number of people needing food has increased.
Although the food pantry is now only open two days a week instead of its usual four, it has extended its hours and its services.
Some of their clients are elderly residents that are now taking care of their grandchildren since some day-care facilities are not yet fully operational, said Keigher, explaining extra food is being offered to those individuals to ensure that the children are not left hungry.
"Many of our new clients were working in the restaurant business, and these are people who never needed anything from anybody until now," she added. "We are trying to give these people food for three to five days since we know there is a great need right now."
This week, the Greater Nashua Food Council and United Way of Greater Nashua joined forces and finances to purchase four commercial freezers -- one each for the Tolles Street Mission, St. Joseph Hospital Food Pantry, Corpus Christi Food Pantry and The Salvation Army. Without the freezer storage, some of the organizations have been forced to turn away large donations of meat and other food products.
"There are big needs in the community, including fresh produce and high quality protein such as chicken, fish, beef and pork. Of course, all of that needs to be kept cold, and if it is in bulk, it needs to be kept frozen," said Mike Apfelberg, president of the United Way of Greater Nashua.
Combined, about $7,000 was spent to provide the freezers to the four groups.
"They all needed extra freezer capacity to serve their customer needs, which have grown exponentially over the past couple of months with the pandemic," said Apfelberg, explaining the freezer purchases were imperative in the fight against food insecurity in the Nashua region.
Dykeman and Keigher said the freezers are a blessing that will help their organizations better serve the community, especially during this crisis.