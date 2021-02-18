After receiving reports of homeless people sleeping in apartment building hallways and boiler rooms, efforts are underway in Nashua to create weekend warming stations for those less fortunate.
“We are in a situation where we have less places for people to go during the day who don’t have homes,” said Alderman Tom Lopez.
While there is a warming station available at the Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter during the weekdays, Lopez said there are no warming stations throughout the city on weekends.
This creates a significant gap for Nashua’s most vulnerable population, he told the aldermanic substandard housing committee last week.
Lopez says downtown merchants have relayed concerns to him about homeless groups purchasing one coffee and remaining in their establishments for up to two hours to escape the cold temperatures and snow.
He said the city can do better, and must work to provide some warmth to these individuals during the weekend hours. Lopez helped organize a meeting Wednesday between several community partners, including non-profit organizations, churches and city staff to begin brainstorming ways to offer warming stations on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the rest of the winter.
“There are some warming stations that have been established through the community, but are they meeting the need that we have? I am not sure of that. It doesn’t appear that way,” said Bob Mack, welfare officer for the city.
Mack acknowledged that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some programs that assist Nashua’s homeless population have been put on hold. Attempts are being made to see if some of those programs can be reinstated, or if additional volunteers can be found to assist with the problem, he said.
The Nashua Public Library is currently closed, H.E.A.R.T.S. Peer Support is closed and Revive Recovery’s daytime programming is now by appointment only, according to Lopez, explaining Nashua’s homeless population often used these facilities or programs during the winter months for respite from the cold.
“This is an emergency, if you think about what we are seeing as far as temperatures go,” said Alderwoman Jan Schmidt.
Since shelters close during the daytime hours, those individuals without homes are left to spend 16 hours a day out in the cold, said Lopez. The most pressing need is for the creation of warming stations for the weekend hours, he added.
“When people become desperate, there do become safety issues,” admitted Lopez, stressing downtown merchants are not social workers. Nashua’s various community partners need to join forces to explore ways to resolve this problem, he said.
“Right now it is even more of a problem because we are being caught flat-footed,” said Lopez. “ … We know there are gaps. We are working on it and we are trying to address it.”
Donna Marceau of the Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter questioned whether some of the churches along Main Street could be utilized for warming stations, or at least for the next 40 days until spring arrives and the temperatures increase.
“Most of the spaces are big and they could socially distance,” Marceau said of the parishes.
This avenue has been explored, but Lopez said there are challenges with this scenario since there are concerns about insurance, a lack of volunteers and more.
“I think collectively, Nashua has the ability to solve this,” he said, adding all of the puzzle pieces are there to find a resolution, they just need to come together.