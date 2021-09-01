The Census Bureau, which in addition to the U.S. population count every 10 years, sends about 30 surveys a year to select households. The bureau provides a number of ways to confirm the validity of surveys, so be wary of scams and check before sending sensitive personal information.
The 2020 Census showed that New Hampshire is becoming more racially and ethnically diverse, and a University of New Hampshire demographer's analysis of the data shows the state's children are driving that trend.
New Hampshire still has the fourth-highest percentage of White people of any state in the country, but minority residents, defined as anyone other than a non-Hispanic White person, now account for 12.8% of people in the state, compared with 7.5% a decade ago. In hard numbers, that's 176,900 more minority Granite Staters than in 2010.
There is much more diversity among the state's children than among adults, said Kenneth Johnson, a professor of sociology at the University of New Hampshire who is analyzing Census data.
The diversity of New Hampshire's youngest resident follows a nationwide pattern, Johnson said.
"Of course, diversity is much more modest in New Hampshire than elsewhere in the U.S. But, the same pattern is evident," he said. "The child population is 20% minority and the adult population is 11%."
The pattern is even more pronounced in New Hampshire's largest city.
"Manchester has one of the most diverse populations in the state," Johnson said. In the Queen City, non-Hispanic White people make up 78% of the adult population, and just 57% of the city's children.
The number of minority children grew by 16,800 over the last 10 years, according to Johnson's analysis of the Census data.
But all this growth is not enough to offset the fact that New Hampshire has fewer children than it once did, with 47,000 fewer White children in the state, according to 2020 Census data, than in 2010. Overall, New Hampshire had about 30,400 fewer children in 2020 than in 2010.