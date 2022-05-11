A new crisis center has opened in Derry to help anyone who is experiencing or affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking, or gender-based violence.
The center, located at 16 Manning St., Unit 110, is a satellite location for YWCA New Hampshire's REACH Crisis Services program. Walk-in services are available there on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Emerald Anderson-Ford, chief diversity officer at the YWCA, said two REACH advocates from Manchester will staff the new location. “They want to make sure, as our clients are walking through the door, that they are providing them, one, with care and a listening ear, and two, ensuring that whatever resources or supports are available that our clients know about them,” she said.
That could be placement in an emergency housing shelter or help connecting with utility assistance, she said. “Whatever they need, we will try our best to make sure they get that resource or support,” she said.
The YW decided to open its first REACH satellite office in Derry because it has been serving a number of clients from that area, Anderson-Ford said. The agency also has existing partnerships with other community organizations in Derry, she said.
Anderson-Ford said while the YWCA is based in Manchester, it serves clients from across the state. “Our team is here to do the work and to serve the community at large in New Hampshire,” she said. “It’s our first satellite office but we really hope that it’s not our last.”
In addition to the walk-in hours in Derry, staff is available 24/7 by phone at 603-668-2299.