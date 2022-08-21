Over 100 trips a year: Choose from traditional tours or the popular mystery trips.
Belinda Grace-Leonard, co-owner and operator of New England Coach Travel and Tour, remembers when her husband and business partner Don Leonard was at a conference for bus company operators. “Someone asked him, ‘Where’s Belinda?’” she recalled. “He said, ‘Oh, she’s in Indiana,’ and they said, ‘What is there to see in Indiana?’”
Grace-Leonard ticked off the places she’s considering for an upcoming Midwestern trip: Fort Wayne, with a tour of the Vera Bradley accessory company headquarters; French Lick, not only the home of Celtics great Larry Bird, but the site of two historic hotels; and more.
The “more” is what Grace-Leonard hopes to offer her clients, as today’s seniors look for experiences to enrich their lives.
New England Coach started in 2001, with 16 motor coaches, as a charter bus company. Sports teams and senior centers would hire out a bus for an event or trip. After an economic downturn in 2008, Leonard and Grace-Leonard realized that “owning a bus company wasn’t fun anymore.” They sold all their buses except for one and went full-time into creating and leading their own tours. New England Coach Tour and Travel was born in 2010, based in Raymond.
Leonard had owned a tour company previously and had 42 years in the bus business. Grace-Leonard “walked in knowing nothing,” she said with a laugh, adding that she did have a hospitality background and that many of her skills transferred.
The company now offers day trips, weekend trips and multi-day tours up to 17 days. While they have no age restriction, their trips end up being mostly seniors, she said, because “they have the money and they have the time.” New England Coach Tour and Travel now does more than 100 tours a year.
Because seniors have changed, the trips have changed, Grace-Leonard mused in her spacious office, surrounded by tanks of tropical fish and the office dog, Mason. “It used to be,” she said, “that you got on the bus, looked out the window, and we took you somewhere for lunch.” Twentieth-century seniors wanted to do everything in groups, and were not computer-savvy, she said.
That doesn’t fly, or roll, with the baby boomers, Grace-Leonard said. “They are not timid. They have no problem with going out and doing things independently.”
So where does a tour planner come in? “With a professional tour planner, you can see and do more,” she said. “It is time and money well-spent.”
Mystery tours
Her multi-day tours include Alaska, always a winner; Washington, D.C.; and Amish country. But her most popular trips, hands-down, are the Mystery Trips, a New England Coach original.
Grace-Leonard explained it like this: her clients sign on, destination unknown, to a day or multi-day trip.
“It’s saying ‘yes’ to a new adventure,” Grace-Leonard said.
And do her clients want to put out money for an unknown destination?
“People trust me,” she said with a smile.
She does tell her mystery trip clients what the temperature will be at their destination, how to pack and what to pack. When they get on the bus that will take them to the airport, she starts them guessing. “Where do you think we’re going? Will we pass through time zones?”
“They are so excited as they start guessing,” she said.
Grace-Leonard draws out the suspense. On a recent mystery tour, she handed her guests airline tickets to Salt Lake City. But that wasn’t their destination: In Utah, they connected with a flight to Spokane, Washington. That wasn’t the destination either, as from Spokane they connected with Cour D’alene, Idaho. There they learned about the Cour D’alene people, visiting the oldest building in the area, a Catholic mission, and attending a cultural dinner with hosts in Native American dress, dancing and food. “We ate salmon and had huckleberry jam,” she said, adding that the trip is called “cultural tourism.”
And she keeps the suspense going. “Even when we’re there, they don’t know the next activity,” she said of the mystery tours.
Today’s seniors share a trait with millennials, she said: “It’s FOMO — Fear of Missing Out.” That’s why they court experiences, Grace-Leonard observed.
But there’s more, especially with the mystery tours. “When people are surprised, it sends off endorphins in the brain,” she explained. “It makes us happy.”
Traditional tours
She also does more traditional tours and trips, such as the Cabbage Island clambake in Maine. It includes a narrated harbor tour and a big New England lunch, but doesn’t involve a lot of walking, so it’s perfect for seniors with mobility issues. She also does summer theater tours, including the North Shore Music Theater, The Ogunquit Playhouse, and several Boston venues. Theater is also good for seniors with mobility issues, she noted.
Her foliage tours range from a one-day, bring your own lunch excursion to a multi-day New England foliage tour — and building on the success of her mystery tours, there’s a Fall Mystery Tour on the books. The company also hosts trips to Scotland, Ireland and Canada.
“We have a lot going on, for different mobilities and interests,” she said.
Then there’s the Midwest. “We’re doing a trip in September, 17 days,” she said. “We’ll be visiting Devil’s Tower, Wyoming, among other places.” Her clients won’t just be looking at cornfields, according to Grace-Leonard: “We’ll be going in tethered hot air balloons, over Scott’s Bluff, Nebraska.”
And when the bus pulls up, Grace-Leonard wouldn’t want to be doing anything else. “I love what I do,” she said. “There are not many jobs where you can make something from nothing and see joy in someone’s life.”
What’s her favorite destination?
“My next trip,” she said, “is my favorite destination.”
For more information on New England Coach trips, visit www.newenglandcoach.com.