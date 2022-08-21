Over 100 trips a year: Choose from traditional tours or the popular mystery trips.

Belinda Grace-Leonard, co-owner and operator of New England Coach Travel and Tour, remembers when her husband and business partner Don Leonard was at a conference for bus company operators. “Someone asked him, ‘Where’s Belinda?’” she recalled. “He said, ‘Oh, she’s in Indiana,’ and they said, ‘What is there to see in Indiana?’”