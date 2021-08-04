A new federal eviction moratorium announced Tuesday covers Hillsborough, Rockingham and Strafford counties — the New Hampshire places seeing the most transmission of COVID-19.
The order from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will bar evictions for nonpayment of rent until Oct. 3 in counties hard-hit by COVID-19. An earlier eviction moratorium expired Aug. 1.
For renters, the benefit is clear, said Elliott Berry of New Hampshire Legal Aid.
“It’s going to give a lot more people a lot more time to take advantage of the bountiful federal money that’s out there to help tenants avoid evictions,” Berry said.
On Wednesday, the New Hampshire Circuit Courts announced they would pause eviction cases in those three counties, but only for evictions over nonpayment of rent. Evictions for other causes can go forward.
In the order outlining the eviction moratorium, CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky wrote that evictions can accelerate the spread of COVID-19 by forcing people to move — often moving in with family members or friends and increasing crowding and risk for transmission, or into shelters or other congregate settings. The order also warned that those at high risk of eviction are also unlikely to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The moratorium affects only counties where community transmission of COVID-19 is “substantial” or “high,” as measured by the CDC. The rest of the state is one level down on the CDC’s transmission scale, with “moderate” community spread, and is not subject to the eviction moratorium.
If a county has “moderate” or “low” transmission for two weeks, the eviction moratorium will no longer apply.
Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday he has tasked state Supreme Court Justice Gordon J. MacDonald with managing how and where the eviction moratorium will apply. Attorney General John Formella said he expected the new moratorium would face a court challenge. An appeals court decision ended the last eviction moratorium early in some states.
David Balian, director of public welfare for the city of Dover, said in an email Wednesday he expects to see fewer residents seeking assistance now that the eviction moratorium has been extended.
Balian said when the previous eviction and utility shut-off moratoriums were about to expire, his office saw a “noticeable rise” in people seeking assistance for rent and utility bills.
“I think we will see fewer people for a while until near the expiration date for this moratorium, when landlords will once again start sending out notices to their tenants,” he said.
In Nashua, the eviction moratorium that expired Aug. 1 might have made people think they did not need to apply for rental assistance, said city welfare officer Bob Mack.
“We haven’t seen as many applications for rental assistance because of the moratorium,” he said.
According to Balian, the advantage of the extension is it allows applicants seeking assistance from the Community Action Programs to have more time to process their applications. Balian said it has taken about a month to process an application.
Rental assistance
Portsmouth welfare administrator Ellen Tully agreed that the effect of the extended moratorium will be to give tenants behind on their rent more time to seek emergency rental assistance.
“Regardless of the economic situation, we always strive to keep people in their homes especially low and very low (income) residents who will have a tremendously difficult time finding new housing,” she said.
There is plenty of rental assistance funding available for tenants who have fallen behind on rent or utilities.
New Hampshire received $200 million for emergency rental assistance as part of a federal stimulus bill passed in December 2020. As of July 30, the most recent data available from the state, New Hampshire had approved just under $30 million, or 15%.
Advocates have said people who can benefit from the program still do not know it exists or that they can apply. And the application process has been slow. Local Community Action Agencies are reviewing applications.
As of July 30, the most recent data available from the state, 3,535 applications for rental assistance — 45% the applications — are still pending.
Though the applications have been slow, the rate of approvals is very high. Almost 94% of all applications have been approved, with an average grant of more than $6,900.
“There’s so much money on the table,” Berry said. “It’s such a shame to have anyone evicted who could have applied for the money.”
Berry encouraged anyone who thinks they might qualify for help with rent or utility bills to apply by visiting CAPNH.org or by calling 211.