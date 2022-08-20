New Mexico's rate of newborns hospitalized with neonatal abstinence syndrome, which occurs when a baby is exposed to certain drugs in the womb, is more than twice the national average.

That falls in line with a high rate of drug use statewide, said Milissa Soto, chief of the state Children, Youth and Families' Department's Federal Reporting Bureau. She hopes New Mexico's participation in a new initiative launched by the Harvard Kennedy School in Massachusetts will help find solutions.