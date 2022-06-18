NH dads are helping transform child protection system

When members of a drug enforcement team broke down his apartment door and pointed their guns at him, Eddie Torres’ first thought was for his little girl playing in her bedroom down the hall.
Torres had done time for selling drugs when he was a teenager, and he knew he was going back to prison. But he begged the officers to let him call someone to take care of his daughter. He had raised her as a single dad, nursing her through a life-threatening illness, and he knew he was about to fall out of her life.
It’s been 14 years since that awful day.
Guided by faith and “a father’s heart,” Torres is now a leader in efforts to transform the state Division for Children, Youth and Families into an agency where the voices of parents are sought — and heard.
As part of the agency’s Father Engagement Action Team (FEAT), Torres and other fathers work with state officials and community leaders to make sure that fathers have a seat at the table when policies and programs are created. They also connect with other fathers to encourage them to embrace the rewards and responsibilities of fatherhood.
Joseph Ribsam, DCYF’s director, said the idea for FEAT came out of a realization that the agency wasn’t engaging with fathers as often as with mothers.
“It’s not only getting our own staff to think about fathers, it’s about giving fathers permission to be fathers,” he said.
“When we talk to our kids, they’re often longing for that relationship and that support from their parents and from their fathers,” Ribsam said.
“I think we need to recognize and normalize that dads do have a key and important role to play, and that we as a state want dads to be involved,” he said. “But more importantly, kids want dads to be involved.”
Connecting with the paternal side of a family also expands the circle of people who can take care of children when a crisis does arise, Ribsam said. “The more people that kid has in their corner, the better off that kid’s going to be,” he said.
Jeffrey Trahant, a juvenile probation and parole officer for the state who is one of the co-leaders of the FEAT team, said the research is clear: “When we have an active, safe father, kids do better.”
They’re more likely to graduate and have higher incomes, and less likely to have mental health issues, Trahant said, and he said, “Dads want to be part of their kids’ lives.”
“DCYF wants dads at the table and when we see that, magic is happening,” he said.
Including the dads
FEAT is part of what DCYF leaders call a “transformational” change at the agency.
Its Parent Partner Program enlists parent leaders to work with DCYF staff to improve policies and practices, assist with staff training and help parents who are new to the system. And the Better Together program brings together birth parents, foster parents, child welfare staff and community partners to promote understanding and communication.
Ribsam said the benefits of these partnerships with parents go both ways, he said. “We learn from them the same way that they learn from each other and from the support that we’re providing,” he said.
Jay Suarez, a juvenile probation and parole officer in Concord, said for too many kids in his caseload, he’s a father figure.
“That’s not the way it should be,” he said. “These kids should be talking to their fathers.
“If we’re going to have a transformation, we’ve got to make sure we have parents involved … and make sure those dads know that they matter,” Suarez said.
That includes fathers who have done time, he said.
“People make mistakes,” Suarez said. “Just because you went to jail doesn’t mean you’re a bad person and you need to be ostracized from society.”
Trahant said many of the fathers who end up involved with DCYF come from backgrounds with abuse and trauma.
“We have to care about these dads,” he said. “We have to listen. That takes time. That takes patience.”
Being a father again
Eddie Torres grew up in the Bronx during the crack epidemic. “I would look out my window and I would see my neighborhood basically burning down,” he said.
“But there were people that were profiting from it. I would see them with their gold chains and flashy cars and women,” he said. “Those were my role models.”
His single mom did the best she could, he said, but he was left on his own too much. Like so many youths, he made money by selling drugs.
After high school, he moved to New Hampshire to go to college, looking for “greener pastures,” he said.
But he was still selling drugs. “I wasn’t a drug user,” he said. “I sold drugs to make ends meet. That was my normal. That’s what I knew how to do.”
He got arrested in Manchester for possessing crack with intent to distribute and went to prison at 18. When he got out, he met a woman and they had a daughter, Vivian.
“I wanted her to have everything that I didn’t get when I was growing up,” he said.
But life was hard.
His baby girl had a heart condition and had to undergo a heart transplant before her second birthday. Torres spent months at her bedside at Boston Children’s Hospital.
“I just wanted to trade places with her,” he said. “I would have gladly taken her pain and her suffering and her illness, I would have taken it on myself to see her live a healthy life.”
Ten months after her first transplant, his daughter’s donor heart failed and she underwent a second transplant. Again, Torres spent every day and night by her side.
“I felt that’s what I needed to do. I didn’t know how much time I was going to have with her,” he said. “Every time she opened her eyes, I wanted to be there so she felt like she was safe.”
His daughter was strong and brave, he said. And when she finally came home, she started to thrive.
Torres had custody of his daughter and loved being a dad. But he hit rock bottom financially.
He started selling marijuana, and got arrested again in 2008. This time he went to federal prison in Massachusetts. That’s where he found the faith that led him out of the darkness and changed his life.
“I knew that without my higher power, without religion, I wouldn’t be able to break those chains that were binding me, that were holding me back,” he said.
Torres got out of prison in 2011 and worked to repair his relationship with his daughter, eventually regaining custody. He became active in Life Church in Manchester, and started volunteering at Roca Kidz Club, a faith-based program for inner-city kids.
He sees himself in the youngsters and tries to be a friend, mentor and father figure for them.
“That’s who I used to be, and I wish I had a safe person in my life when I was growing up,” he said. “I’m trying to be that safe person for them.”
Someone he knew through his church work invited Torres to a DCYF Parent Partner workshop to share his story. Soon after, he became part of FEAT.
Changing a culture
Changing the culture around a state agency is challenging, leaders say. Part of that means overcoming the stigma many families associate with being involved with DCYF. But equally important is getting DCYF staff to think differently about the parents who end up in the system.
Mark Rolon of Loudon, a father of four who is part of FEAT, said he grew up with “an adversarial view” of DCYF.
“If they were knocking on your door, it was not to say hello with a pie,” he said. “It was a problem.”
Now, when he talks about the agency, he speaks in the first person. “DCYF is here to help. We don’t want to take your kids away,” he said. “We want to put you in a situation where you can take care of your kids and fix whatever problem got you to this place.”
His family had its own experience with failed systems.
In 2014, Rolon, the family breadwinner, was diagnosed with a rare blood disease. He spent “the better part of the next three years” in the hospital, he said, undergoing bone marrow transplants, chemotherapy and dialysis.
“The doctors at one point had my family come in and say their goodbyes,” he said. “They had me in a medically induced coma, and they wanted them to make funeral arrangements.”
Rolon survived his ordeal, but the stress on his family was intense, he said. One of his kids, who was struggling emotionally, was bounced around to four different schools and wound up in the juvenile justice system before he was diagnosed with a mental illness.
“My son should have been in front of a doctor, and instead he was in front of a judge,” Rolon said.
Rolon was invited to tell his family’s story at a DCYF Better Together event, and shortly after, he was asked to join FEAT. Last year, he was appointed to the governor’s juvenile justice reform commission.
“My kids said to me, ‘Dad, you’re the only person we know that can yell at somebody and get a job out of it,’” he said.
Keeping kids safe
Geraldo Pilarski, administrator of the Parent Partner Program, said DCYF brings parents like Torres and Rolon in to speak at trainings for newly hired staff “so they get to hear parents right from the very beginning.”
It’s making a difference, he said.
“The most powerful driver for change and transformation has been this movement of family voice,” Pilarski said. “We have the moms and dads at the table.”
“We have been on a journey, and it’s been a transformative journey,” he said.
Sue Badeau, a consultant who has worked on child welfare and juvenile justice issues across the country for decades, said she’s impressed with the strides New Hampshire has made in bringing parents to the table and giving them a voice in changing the system.
“They’re not just checking off a box,” she said. “They really are giving them leadership in everything from practice to policy.
“It’s making a difference in the safety and well-being of children,” Badeau said.
Mark Rolon, the Loudon dad, said recent revelations about abuse at the former Youth Development Center by staff members, and the disappearance of 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery in Manchester, have spurred an urgency for change.
“We don’t want what happened to Harmony to happen to anybody else,” he said. And “We don’t want abuse in residential care facilities.
“And I don’t want people that have children with mental illnesses to be part of the penal system.”
Offering an alternative
Rolon said he hopes DCYF can become the place families turn to when they’re struggling. “If somebody breaks into the house, you call the police. If you get sick or there’s a fire, you go to the hospital or call the fire department,” he said.
The child welfare agency should work the same way, Rolon said. “If you’re hitting the bottom of the barrel and don’t have anywhere to turn, it’s OK to go to DCYF and say, ‘I need help.’”
Torres’ daughter Vivian graduated from Manchester West High in 2017 and started studying at New England College. But her heart issues resurfaced, and she grew weaker and sicker.
Vivian died on May 5, 2020, at Boston Children’s Hospital.
“I was just talking to her and singing to her and praying with her,” Torres said. “She passed in my arms.”
Father’s Day is tough for him now. “It hurts,” he said.
But he’s committed to sharing what he calls his “father’s heart” with the kids in his community.
“I made a choice to redeem myself, to make up for the things I did wrong,” Torres said. “To give back to my community instead of taking from it.”
“Dads can find redemption,” he said. “Yes, we make mistakes. But if we’re given support, we can be the men and the dads that our kids deserve to have.”