As the nation continues to recover from COVID-19, children will have to relearn how to live outside the safety net of home they have relied on for a year, mental health experts say.
Many kids have spent most of the past year inside their homes — more specifically, their bedrooms — away from the normal pressures of childhood, socialization with peers and anxieties that come with human interaction, school and other activities.
“But are we ready for reentry, in a sense?,” said Diane Vaccarello, a licensed marriage and family therapist with Bedford Family Therapy. “It is understandable that we are going to have mixed emotions about what the new normal is.”
The changes, including full-time in-person schooling and other daily activities that were routine before the pandemic, have the potential to produce emotional whiplash in kids, Vaccarello said.
As the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine continues, new levels of stress, anxiety and pressure can emerge among adults and children, she said.
After a year of being cloistered and worrying about what they’re missing out on, families and children must re-immerse in life outside their primary residence, Vaccarello said.
“But everyone is in this boat together,” she said. Being honest and genuine is key, she said.
While serving as cheerleaders to help children who might be fearful, parents have to realize that sometimes reality is not all pep rallies and positivity, she said.
A big part of a reentry plan involves establishing a new baseline routine. It’s also important to remind children that what they are going through — these “new” experiences outside the house with teachers, classmates and teammates they haven’t encountered in months — is completely normal, Vaccarello said.
The pandemic has been emotionally and physically exhausting for families, but staying calm and grounded can help children a lot as their world shifts back.
Lisa Jacques, dean of students at Bedford High School, is encouraging parents who may be witnessing their children struggle during the pandemic to call their school’s guidance counselor.
“Honestly, if you are seeing something at home, we want to know and we want to help. We are one team,” Jacques said last week during an event hosted by the Bedford PTG and Bedford School District to help parents and their kids navigate mental health issues in the midst of COVID-19.
The school district also has a designated social worker who is a resource and can help identify therapists who may be able to assist children facing anxiety, stress or depression, Jacques said.
“We are really seeing an increase in anxiety, really across the board,” said Jessica Bennett, a school counselor in Bedford.
Some children are avoiding school because of the fear of the unknown and the stressors associated with continuous schedule changes, Bennett said.
“We are also seeing a lot of depressive symptoms as well,” she said, brought on by social isolation and a lack of motivation.
However, Bennett said children are resilient and strong, and some of them are stepping up, empathizing with their peers and offering help.
Some of the protective factors that should be emphasized include consistent home routines, parental support, regular school attendance, community involvement, a strong social support system and the avoidance of drugs, alcohol and controlled substances, Bennett said.