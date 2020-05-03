GORHAM — The New Hampshire Food Bank, assisted by the National Guard, held another mobile food pantry Saturday in the North Country.
The event, at the Chapman property on Route 16, started a half-hour early, said Christy Langlois, the Food Bank’s food systems coordinator, because the parking lot had already filled.
“It was spectacular, it was flawless,” Langlois said on Sunday. “The final head count was 570 individual households that we served and 1,486 people contained in those households. We gave away 47,103 pounds of food.”
After running short at a food pantry held earlier this year in Berlin, Langlois said the Food Bank brought enough food on Saturday for 1,000 households, with the leftovers given to some of the 40 agencies that operate food pantries in the region.
“Every household received over 100 pounds (of food) each,” including nonperishables and fresh vegetables and meat, she said.
The NH Food Bank’s trucks would have returned to Manchester totally empty, she said, had it not been for the generosity of Pete Gagne, who a day earlier purchased three tons of potatoes and sweet potatoes from a Conway farmer.
The potatoes will be broken up from their 50-pound bags and included in food boxes the Food Bank will distribute to 100 veterans around the state, Langlois said.
Langlois thanked the National Guard for loading the food into vehicles and businessman Bob Chapman for hosting Saturday’s mobile food pantry, explaining that the Food Bank is paying particular attention to the North Country during the coronavirus epidemic.
Langlois said the overwhelming demand at the Berlin food pantry provided insight into how great the need is in the North Country.
“We had enough food for 250 households, so we had to turn away 238 vehicles and about 100 walk-ups” Langlois said. “That’s why after that happened, the Food Bank paused, took a step back” and re-examined how much food to bring to future food pantries and how best to distribute it.
At its next food pantry in Colebrook, the Food Bank brought plenty of provisions and also switched to the drive-in model for distribution.
The Food Bank will hold mobile food pantries in Loudon on May 9 and in Plymouth on May 16.
NH National Guard public information officer Lt. Col. Greg Heilshorn on Friday said the Guard is proud to assist the Food Bank. He said 20 Guard members distributed food at the Colebrook and Gorham mobile food pantries.
Overall, 560 Guard members have been mobilized for the pandemic relief mission, he said.