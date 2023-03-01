NHHRC Overdose Prevention Van

The New Hampshire Harm Reduction Coalition (NHHRC), which operates weekly harm reduction and street outreach programs in Concord, Manchester, Rochester, Dover, and Somersworth, has begun deploying the state’s first Overdose Prevention Van, fully equipped with harm reduction supplies.

 Courtesy photo

A new life-saving tool is being rolled out to assist in statewide overdose prevention efforts.

