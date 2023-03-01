The New Hampshire Harm Reduction Coalition (NHHRC), which operates weekly harm reduction and street outreach programs in Concord, Manchester, Rochester, Dover, and Somersworth, has begun deploying the state’s first Overdose Prevention Van, fully equipped with harm reduction supplies.
A new life-saving tool is being rolled out to assist in statewide overdose prevention efforts.
The New Hampshire Harm Reduction Coalition (NHHRC), which operates weekly harm reduction and street outreach programs in Concord, Manchester, Rochester, Dover and Somersworth, has begun deploying the state’s first Overdose Prevention Van, fully equipped with harm reduction supplies.
“The design for the van was thoughtful and it reflects some of what is missing from the way we talk about overdose prevention services,” says NHHRC Executive Director Lauren McGinley said in a statement. “When lives are saved in any community, there is joy in that. The van is beautiful because these services are beautiful and that needs to be celebrated.”
In 2022, participants of NHHRC programing reported reversing 1,459 drug overdoses statewide. The group hopes the Overdose Prevention Van will help NHHRC reach more people in cities like Manchester, where a need for harm reduction practices exists.
“We are entering a new era in New Hampshire of applying systems that remove barriers to health for our population,” said Andrew Warner, Manchester’s director of overdose prevention.
“We must support and embrace change to do this, and the mobile model that this van embodies is just that — meeting people literally where they are and helping them get to where they want to be.”
The van is equipped with overdose prevention supplies like naloxone, fentanyl test strips, kits for the prevention of wounds and infection transmission, as well as syringe disposal options, all free of charge.
The Overdose Prevention Van rolls out as New Hampshire has seen a 8.48% increase in overdose deaths between 2019 and 2022, according to recent data from the state Office of Chief Medical Examiner.
“We are thrilled for our partners at NHHRC as they bring mobile harm reduction services to our community,” said Patricia Carty, president and CEO of the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester, in a statement. “MHCGM sees the NHHRC OD Prevention Van as a catalyst for community, connection, and hope. The kind of connection that saves lives and the kind of hope that restores families.”
Last month, Manchester health officials reported a spike in overdose deaths in the Queen City, with police responding to seven suspected drug-related fatalities in a 48-hour window.
Of those fatalities, three were homeless individuals, three were housed and one was found in a hotel, according to Warner.
Both Manchester and Nashua experienced jumps in the total number of opioid-related deaths in 2022, statistics released in January by American Medical Response (AMR) show.
AMR crews responded to 701 suspected opioid overdoses in Manchester last year, a 22% increase over 2021. There were 79 opioid-related deaths in the Queen City, a 41% increase from the prior year.
In Nashua, AMR data show a 15% decrease in suspected opioid overdoses in 2022, while the number of deaths increased by 37%.
While the cause of the recent spike in fatal overdoses is unknown, the Department of Safety recently issued a warning about xylazine, an animal sedative detected in a number of overdose deaths.