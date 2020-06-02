The president of the Seacoast chapter of the NAACP says New Hampshire's lack of diversity will mean state residents will never experience what it's like to live in a place with large black neighborhoods.
But Granite Staters can learn to accept people of all colors and promote positive reforms.
Rogers Johnson, chair of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Diversity and Inclusion, said education is the key in breaking down barriers between races.
“The young people you encounter really want to know what it is like,” Johnson said about being black in America. “When this is all over, I’d be happy to go to a school anywhere and explain it on a full-scale level in such a way that by the time they leave, they will fully get it.”
Johnson spoke before Monday's vigil for George Floyd, which was organized by members of Dover High School’s Project DREAM.
State Sen. David Watters, D-Dover, said nobody was sure what to expect at Henry Law Park, but it lifted his heart to see 1,000 people turn out to support students of color who spoke about their experiences.
“I think they really understood that they were embraced, and that people mourned with them and cared for them. For them, I think it was just a wonderful thing,” Watters said.
Also attending was Chief of Police Bill Breault, who addressed the crowd.
“I am outraged by the action and inaction of those who took an oath to protect and serve and am saddened by the tragic loss of human life,” Breault said, referring to Floyd's death in Minneapolis.
Breault also issued a letter to the community on Monday, saying Floyd’s death erodes the public trust of police everywhere.
Breault said that as law enforcement professionals, police feel the same anger, frustration and pain as everyone else.
“I ask that our community finds confidence in knowing that officers of the Dover Police Department receive the best and most current training available and they demonstrate daily deescalation and sound judgment when serving their fellow community members,” Breault said.
University of New Hampshire President James Dean and Vice President and Provost Wayne Jones also issued a joint letter to the community on Monday. They wrote that their “hearts go out to our African American students, faculty, staff and alumni who are particularly affected by these events.”
“It is beyond belief that more than 50 years after the passage of the Civil Rights Act, nearly 30 years after Rodney King’s beating, six years after the shooting of Michael Brown and the choking death of Eric Garner, tragedies like this continue to occur,” said Dean and Jones.
Dean and Jones said that they will conduct a review of their portfolio to see where they can “stimulate and support research on this important national problem.”
Dean and Jones said that even in the face of a pandemic, they must not lose sight of the importance of all aspects of their mission as a public university that has an obligation to fight ignorance, intolerance and bias.
According to 2019 U.S. Census Bureau figures, over 93% of the Granite State's residents are white. Black people account for 1.7% of the state’s population, according to the data.