Nine former homeless people earn recognition as Granite Leaders Mark Hayward Mark Hayward Author email Dec 16, 2021 Dec 16, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Nine formerly homeless people graduated Thursday from the fourth session of Granite Leaders, a program designed to boost the skills of advocacy and community engagement of marginalized people.They came from across the state and participated in the two-week program provided by the New Hampshire Coalition to End Homelessness, the Coalition said in a statement issued Thursday.A nonprofit organization, the Coalition is closely associated with Families in Transition, which operates soup kitchens and shelters in New Hampshire."I'm in this fight and now, as a result of this program, I have the tools to do it," said Miles W., who was homeless because of a job loss. He was quoted in the statement.He is now being considered for a position on the board of the Concord Coalition to End Homelessness."My contributions to the community come from a place of love and gratitude for where I've been and where I am going," said Sandra P.A ceremony included Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, a state official who works on housing issues and members of the Coalition.Craig called the courage of the graduates inspirational."I look forward to seeing what comes next with their leadership," the mayor said. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular State Office of the Child Advocate notes COVID-19 impact on children Request News Coverage