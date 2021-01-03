MANCHESTER — A nonprofit organization wants to convert law offices on Maple Street into transitional housing for adults.
The proposal requires a change of use for 573 Maple St from office space to congregate housing. The city's planning board is set to hear the proposal Thursday night.
Contoocook-based NFI North plans to provide transitional housing to eight adults with behavioral mental health challenges.
The congregate care housing will be fully licensed and certified by the New Hampshire Department of Health Facilities Administration, according to Paul Dann, executive director.
“We looked at a number of different houses in Manchester and this one was ideal for our purposes,” he said.
Renovations will include an upgraded fire detection and suppression system, according to the application.
The Victorian home — "The Cavanaugh Estate" — built around 1865 has been used as a lawyer’s office for more than 40 years, according to the New England Real Estate Network listings. A sign outside the building lists law offices for R. John Roy and Barry S. Weinstein.
The proposal calls for eight bedrooms with shared kitchen space for those who are older than age 18. Some of the services will include vocational training, meal preparation and budgeting, Dann said.
The home is located within walking distance to places of employment for the residents and public transportation.
NFI uses a professional staffing model with services provided both during the day and evening.
“We’ll have people that will be there working around the clock in order to provide support and help for folks,” Dann said.
Some of NFI’s services include community-based programs, educational services, foster care, residential treatment programs and training, according to its website.
NFI is most well-known for its services such as The Contoocook School, Dann said.
“We try to do it in a way that puts the people we serve first and a little less about us as a sort of brand,” he said.
Similar residential treatment services for adults are located in Bethlehem, Bradford and Concord. The nonprofit operates nine homes across New Hampshire and also offers programs in Maine.
Residents stay for up to two years depending on the treatment needed.
“We are helping people get back on their feet and get back into their own home and community,” Dann said.
Many of the programs are tailored to individual needs.
“Our mission is to inspire and empower people to reach their full potential,” Dann said. “And we do that one person at a time.”