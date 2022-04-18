CONCORD — The New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits has announced the recipients of its 2022 Nonprofit Impact Awards to be presented at a celebration on April 20.
The Aviation Museum of New Hampshire and New Hampshire Legal Assistance will receive Nonprofit Impact Awards. Margaret Nelson, executive director of the River Center, will receive the New Hampshire Impact Award. Allan Waterfield and Kurt Webber will receive Board Impact Awards.
“Nonprofit leaders continue to demonstrate remarkable adaptability and resilience,” said Kathleen Reardon, CEO of the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits in a news release. “We are pleased to present these awards to celebrate the vision and dedication that we see throughout the nonprofit sector. Each of the honorees has made a remarkable impact on our state.”
New Hampshire Legal Assistance will be honored for protecting the rights and basic human dignity of New Hampshire residents when their homes, livelihoods and personal safety are on the line.
The Aviation Museum of New Hampshire will be celebrated for inspiring the public — and especially young people — to see the potential of flight and become innovators in aerospace and related fields.
Margaret Nelson, executive director of the River Center, will be honored for excellence in nonprofit leadership and innovative initiatives that have increased and improved services for individuals and families.
Allan Waterfield will be recognized for leading organizational change that transformed the Seacoast Science Center and ensured that its programs would continue to grow for the benefit of children and their families throughout the state.
Kurt Webber will be celebrated for his service to the veteran and first responder communities as the founder of Patriot Resilient Leader Institute and Camp Resilience, programs that improve social, mental, and emotional well-being at no cost to program participants.
The April 20 event at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord will celebrate the Center’s nonprofit members and its many partners who are committed to the common good of New Hampshire communities. Visit www.nhnonprofits.org/impact to reserve a spot.
The evening is sponsored by Eastern Bank, New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, CheckmateHCM, E&S Insurance Services, and others.